News18 Wrap: Manish Sisodia Supports Shaheen Bagh Protesters, Kerala Nurse in Saudi Tests Positive for Coronavirus & Other Stories You Missed

Crossing the Rubicon: Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday extended support to the women protesting at Shaheen Bagh against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens. Read more.

NPR Panic: On January 11, a notification from the Central Bank of India in Tamil newspapers triggered panic among residents of Kayalpattinam in Thoothukudi district. The advertisement asked account-holders to submit their KYC (know your customer) document at the earliest and among the list of acceptable proofs was a mention of the National Population Register (NPR). Read more.

Nursing Concern: Amid reports that a nurse from Kerala working in Saudi Arabia has tested positive for the new Coronavirus, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday urged External Affairs minister S Jaishankar to take up the matter with the Gulf nation and ensure expert treatment. Read more.

New Flag: Maharashtra Navanirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday unveiled the new flag of his party, which is saffron in colour and has a Rajmudra in centre. The colour was changed from saffron, blue and green to just saffron, while the Raj mudra in the flag was used during Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj rule. Read more.

Virus Lockdown: Wuhan residents called for help and shared worries of food shortages on Thursday, with some on the "verge of tears", after the virus-hit central Chinese city was put on effective lockdown. Planes and trains out of the city — the epicentre of a new SARS-like virus — were cancelled, with public transport suspended and residents ordered not to leave in a bid to control the spread of the disease. Read more.

Not a day passes when free speech isn’t hurt in our country. When the saffron hotheads don’t scream about their sentiments getting hurt, the social justice warriors lead the assault on the right to freedom of expression. The recent cases against social activist and Magsaysay Award winner Sandeep Pandey and Tamil superstar Rajinikanth underline this fact. Aligarh police has booked Pandey for allegedly using abusive and inappropriate words against Hindutva ideologue and freedom fighter Veer Savarkar. He has been accused of using objectionable language for Savarkar while speaking at a protest assembly against the Constitutional Amendment Act on the Aligarh Muslim University campus. Down south, Rajinikanth is facing flak from pro-Tamil outfits for having allegedly made controversial remarks against social reformer Periyar EV Ramasamy, the father of the Dravida movement. The reactions from Dravida activists have been on familiar lines. Read the piece by Ravi Shanker Kapoor, who argues that what we need to discuss is not whether the views of Sandeep Pandey and Rajinikanth are justified. The point is that they should be allowed to say what they think is correct, even if their thinking is incorrect, misleading, or even mischievous.

