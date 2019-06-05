Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

News18 Wrap: Modi Forms High-Powered Growth and Jobs Panels, Ind vs South Africa & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

News18.com

Updated:June 5, 2019, 8:45 PM IST
News18 Wrap: Modi Forms High-Powered Growth and Jobs Panels, Ind vs South Africa & Other Stories You Missed
Newly-elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes charge at the PMO in South Block, in New Delhi on May 31, 2019. (PIB/PTI Photo)
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

In case you missed it

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has formed two new high-powered ministerial panels led by him to bring the might of the government to tackle the two challenges facing it — economic growth and jobs — in an urgent and concerted manner. Read more.

A Dalit minor was tied with a rope and beaten up allegedly by a group of upper caste men after he tried to enter a temple in Rajasthan's Pali district. The incident reportedly took place on June 1 in Pali's Dhaneriya village. In a video, which went viral soon after the incident, the perpetrators are seen clobbering the boy even as he pleaded them to stop saying that he will never enter the temple. Watch horrific video.

Facing a backlash after tweeting a request to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to introduce Tamil as an optional language in other states, Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday deleted the tweet. Read more.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, who was Union Minister Giriraj Singh’s target for attending an iftar party along with other leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), delivered a stinging comeback. Kumar accused Singh of making such remarks to garner publicity. Kumar also extended his good wishes to Muslims on the occasion of Eid. Read more.

Suspected militants shot and killed a woman and injured a minor boy on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police sources said. Meanwhile, clashes between protestors and security forces were reported after Eid prayers in Sopore in north Kashmir and Anantnag in south Kashmir. Read more.

Nipah is back in Kerala. Nipah is dreaded as there is no known cure for humans, or animals. It's transmitted by the Pteropus bat species also known as fruit bats, or flying foxes. In 2018, a Nipah outbreak in Kerala killed 17 people. Nipah had hit two districts - Kozhikode and Malappuram. Watch the full video to know more about the nipah virus, how you can prevent it and symptoms of it.

Putting an end to the controversy surrounding Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar skipping Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony on May 30, the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Wednesday clarified that the senior leader had been provided seating in the VVIP section. Read more.

Large swathes of the country remained under the grip of relentless heatwave on Tuesday with Churu in Rajasthan recording a high of 48 degree Celsius, though rains did bring some relief to people in few areas. Read more.

Agree or disagree

""Bharat" exists only to add to the legend of Salman Khan as the selfless provider". Read Rajiv Masand's review of the freshly released Katrina Khan-Salman-starrer "Bharat".

Art of the Day

India vs South Africa

Follow India vs South Africa Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match at Southampton.

