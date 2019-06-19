News18 Wrap: Modi Seeks Suggestions for 'One Nation One Poll', Chennai Runs Dry & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will set up a panel to give suggestions on issues related to 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said after the meeting to discuss simultaneous polls on Wednesday. Singh said at that most parties which attended the meeting chaired by PM Modi assured support to the proposal of simultaneous polls. Read more.

A tsunami of problems that has befallen Chennai residents who have been left dealing with an acute water crisis yet another year. Only this time, the shortage is severe enough to affect both citizens and corporates alike. In an alarming indication of its magnitude, the scarcity has forced IT companies to scale down operations, with employees being informally told to work from home. Many guest houses and hostels have temporarily shut down, and restaurants are taking lunch meals off the menu and switching to paper plates to save water. Read more.

An independent UN human rights expert investigating the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi on Wednesday recommended an investigation into the possible role of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, citing "credible evidence." Read more.

Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi put out his views in favour of the ‘One Nation, One Poll’ agenda during the all-party meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is facing the grand old party’s opposition to separate byelections for the Rajya Sabha. Following the election of BJP leaders Amit Shah and Smriti Irani to the Lok Sabha, the Election Commission has set July 5 for election to the two Rajya Sabha seats that fell vacant from Gujarat. Read more.

The small village of Bhilarwasti near Dongarkinhi, 50km away from Beed, was not getting water for 10-12 days in a row over the last few months. Untill a woman found a new source of water. Read the incredible story of Saraswati Bhilar.

An Air India pilot allegedly asked a crew member to clean the tiffin after he had finished his meal before taking off from Bengaluru airport, provoking a heated argument between the two, airline officials said Wednesday. Consequently, Air India is likely to ban pilots from bringing their own food on board an aircraft, the officials said. Read more.

Three children were seriously injured in an explosion in a garbage heap in Purbalyan village in Mazaffarnagar, police said Wednesday. The incident took place when the trio was playing near the garbage heap on Tuesday evening in the village which comes under the jurisdiction of Mansur police station. Read more.

The BJP government in Maharashtra has diverted the Nira-Devghar dam water from Baramati to the drought-prone area of Solarpur, after newly elected BJP MP Ranjeet Naik Nimbalkar raised the issue in his constituency. The root cause remains the ever-increasing demand for water from the Nira project and stopping the excess water supply of water to Baramati, the bastion of Pawar, and Indapur. According to water expert Pradeep Purandare, all this is politics of water. Drought-affected Maharashtra needs water management, governance and regulation. Who cares about it? Read more.

This Centre-state thrust to make economic growth complementary to the availability of safe drinking water has hit the right note among stakeholders. But will the implementation of water projects across the country receive a similar push? Read more.