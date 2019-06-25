News18 Wrap: Modi's Plans for Next 5 Years, Gurmeet Ram Rahim's Parole Plea & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Singh’s parole application may be canceled as land records submitted by the Revenue Department showed that he does not own land. Gurmeet Singh, who is currently lodged at Sunaria jail after being convicted in two rape cases and the murder of a journalist, had sought parole over a month ago claiming that he has to tend to his fields in Haryana's Sirsa. Read more.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today replied to motion of thanks on president's speech in Lok Sabha. He is presently addressing the Lower House and laying out government's road-map for next five. Addressing the House, the prime minister slammed Indira Gandhi government and said that Emergency crushed India's soul. He further pitched for unity and raised slogan of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan and Jai Anusandhan'. Read more.

On the 44th anniversary of the Emergency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to "all those greats who fiercely and fearlessly resisted" it, adding that the country's "democratic ethos successfully prevailed over an authoritarian mindset". Read more.

Mayawati’s decision to appoint her nephew Akash Anand as the vice-president of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Lok Sabha has triggered a flurry of speculation touting it as a counter to cut the popularity of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad. However, Azad said that the founder of BSP, Kanshi Ram, would have acted differently than Mayawati. Read more.

A 45-year-old mechanical engineer from Hyderabad has come up with a novel idea of making petrol out of used plastic. Professor Satish Kumar, who has founded a company registered with the ministry of micro, small and medium enterprises, said the three-step process of converting plastic into fuel is known as plastic pyrolysis. Read more.

The winner of the contest to replace Theresa May as leader of Britain's ruling Conservatives and prime minister will be announced on July 23, the ruling party said Tuesday. Former foreign minister Boris Johnson is the favourite in the race, battling Britain's current top diplomat, Jeremy Hunt. Read more.

A day before Amit Shah is set to make his first visit to Kashmir after taking oath as Home Minister, security agencies in the Valley have drafted a detailed plan for the security of Amarnath pilgrims. Read more.

In Delhi, the discourse on water is measured by a certain scale of nostalgia. The city’s plush area Hauz Khas was named after an ancient water reservoir by the same name. Centuries later the name remains, but the water bodies associated with it have disappeared; so has water. Read more.

The war between Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chandrababu Naidu has intensified with the government’s decision to demolish the Praja Vedika (public grievance hall) constructed during the former chief minister’s regime. Read more.

Political parties draft their constitution very carefully. The challenge to leadership and other disputes are taken to the Election Commission and courts of law. For adjudication, both EC and courts rely on what has been laid down in the constitutions of the party under dispute. The elevation of Mayawati's brother as BSP's Vice President, writes CNN News18's political editor, proves how some posts may hold the key to the 'transfer of power' in political parties. Read more.

In fresh trouble for fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, the Antiguan government on Tuesday decided to revoke his citizenship. Once his citizenship is revoked, Choksi is likely to be extradited to India where he is wanted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Read more.