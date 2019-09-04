News18 Wrap: Mumbai on Red Alert Due to Heavy Shower, ED Custody for DK Shivakumar Extended & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

Mumbai Rains: With heavy rains pounding Mumbai and its suburbs, the weather department on Wednesday issued a 'red alert' for the city and its adjoining areas and asked the authorities to be prepared to handle any situation. Out of the 150 weather stations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), around 100 recorded over 200 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. An IMD official added that low pressure over the Bay of Bengal resulted in torrential showers in Mumbai city, suburbs, Thane and Palghar. Read more.

ED Custody: A Delhi court on Wednesday sent Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar to the Enforcement Directorate's custody until September 13. The probe agency had earlier sought 14-day custodial interrogation of the leader, who was arrested on Tuesday night in a case of money laundering. A special judge pronounced the order in the matter after the ED argued that Shivakumar had been evasive and non-cooperative in the probe and there was "phenomenal growth" in his income while he was in important position. Read more.

Factory Explosion: At least 18 people were reported dead after an explosion at an illegal firecracker factory in Punjab's Gurdaspur district on Wednesday. The death toll is expected to rise since more than 50 labourers are buried under the debris of the building located in a residential area called Valmiki Ashram near Hansli naala on Jalandhar road in Batala. The massive explosion turned nearby buildings into rubble and several cars parked nearby were also damaged in the blast. Read more.

POCSO Pending: The crime data, including sexual violence against children, has not been made public by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) after 2016. Across the country, as on 2016 more than 90,000 families have been waiting for justice for their children in the POCSO courts and in that year alone, a total of 36,022 cases were registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. Even in the absence of recent numbers, last month a bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, came down heavily on the slow progress of pending cases. Read more.

Listing Terrorists: Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar, Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Mohammad Saeed, Mumbai 26/11 attack mastermind Zakir Ur Rehman Lakhvi and 1993 Bombay blast accused Dawood Ibrahim have been declared the first individual terrorists under the amended Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The Ministry of Home Affairs, through a gazette notification, declared these individuals as terrorists which means that irrespective of the organisation they are associated with, they will be treated as terrorists under the Indian law. Read more.

Extradition Bill: An extradition bill that triggered three months of unprecedented pro-democracy rallies in Hong Kong will be withdrawn, the city's leader announced Wednesday, bowing to one of the protesters' five key demands. Millions of people have taken to Hong Kong's streets since June in the biggest challenge to China's rule of semi-autonomous Hong Kong since its handover from the British in 1997. After refusing for months to withdraw the bill, which aimed to allow extraditions of criminal suspects to mainland China, Lam finally conceded as she called for calm. Read more.

CLP Leader: After months of brinkmanship, the Congress on Wednesday sought to end the issue of leadership for the upcoming Assembly polls in Haryana by naming former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda as leader of its legislature party and chief of election management committee.Former minister Kumari Selja was appointed the party’s state unit chief, replacing Ashok Tanwar who has had a running battle with Hooda since his appointment.Considered close to former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Tanwar will be succeeded by Selja, a Gandhi family loyalist and the party’s Dalit face in Haryana. Read more.

It’s a baffling problem rooted in the precarious territory where humanitarian crisis borders with a country’s sovereignty. Even as you read this, about two million residents of Assam would feel the ground beneath their feet shifting after being left out of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) released on August 31 in a far-reaching bid by authorities to check illegal immigration from neighbouring Muslim-majority Bangladesh. Stories of distress and despair have emerged and more will continue to pile up as the ramifications of this momentous step unravel over the years, with a resolution unlikely in the near future. The repercussions of India’s controversial initiative will be felt for many years and opinions are divided over its necessity and efficacy, but the complex issue of human migration beyond borders cannot be resolved by a list or a wall. Read the piece by Pathikrit Sen Gupta to know more.

Teddy bear, Teddy bear, Listen to my cries: Thousands of child sexual abuse cases are stuck in Indian courts because of inadequate infrastructure and complex legal procedures. Will amendments to POCSO Act and a push from Supreme Court ensure justice for children?

