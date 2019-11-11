News18 Wrap: Maharashtra Guv Calls NCP after Sena Fails Support, Manmohan Singh Nominated to Parliament Panel & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

In case you missed it

Power Tussle: Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has now invited Sharad Pawar-led NCP to stake government after Shiv Sena failed to submit letter of support from NCP and Congress within the 7:30pm. The governor's decision came after Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya sought three more days to prove majority. However, the governor rejected their demand. Read more. On Sunday, the BJP declined to form a government for want of requisite numbers in the wake of the Sena refusing to join its oldest ally. Read more.

New Nomination: Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu has nominated former prime minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh to the parliamentary standing committee on finance in place of party colleague Digvijaya Singh. Digvijaya Singh has now been nominated to the parliamentary standing committee on urban development by the chairman of the Upper House, according to a Rajya Sabha bulletin. Read more.

Gandhi's off Security: The CRPF has taken over the security duties of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her children Rahul and Priyanka on Monday after the Union government withdrew their SPG cover last week, officials said. The Gandhis are now without SPG protection after 28 years. PM Narendra Modi is now the only person to be protected by the about 4,000-personnel-strong SPG. Read more.

JNU Protests: Thousands of students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) clashed with police on Monday as their protest over fee hike on the varsity's convocation day escalated, forcing HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' to stay inside the AICTE premises for over six hours. Several blockades put up by the police were also broken by the protesting students, who started their march around 11.30 am. Read more.

Deteriorating Air: Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category on Monday morning. At 10.37 am, the air quality index (AQI) was 331. The AQI at Rohini, Bawana and Anand Vihar was 380, 375 and 373 respectively. Government air quality monitoring service SAFAR said the city's air quality was expected to turn 'severe' by Tuesday. Read more.

PMC Obstructs Pilgrims: At least 1,950 Sikhs from Maharashtra could not go to Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan after opening of the Kartarpur corridor as they are facing financial crunch due to a scam at the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank, a senior community leader claimed. Read more.

Agree or disagree

It is hard to decide whether it is judicial statesmanship or judicial cowardice,” remarked advocate Santosh Hegde on a TV channel debate following the landmark SC judgment in the Ayodhya land dispute case. There is indeed much that is laudable in the observations made by the five-judge bench. “Faith and belief cannot be the basis of a judgment; only evidence can be” is one such. But there is enough evidence that having made several such laudable pronouncements, the verdict defied these and decided in favour of faith and belief. Read the piece by Harbans Mukhia, who argues that the overall verdict is teeming with gaping holes, such that one could drive a coach through them.

Art of the Day

Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University against the administration's 'anti-student' policy.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.