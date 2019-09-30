News18 Wrap: Negative Growth in 8 Core Industries, Bihar Rain Takes Lives & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

Alarm Bell: The eight core industries in August recorded a 0.5 per cent decline in output of coal, crude oil, natural gas, cement, and electricity, according to a government data released on Monday. The eight core sector industries — coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity - had expanded by 4.7 per cent in August last year. Read more.

Rain Fury: The Met Department has said that the next 24 hours may bring more rainfall in Bihar which has already suffered the loss of 110 lives in pounding by torrential rains over the past few days. Patna remains the worst-affected in the state, with authorities shutting down schools till Tuesday. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said even the weather department was “clueless”. But is the rainfall so severe and how much of the floods are actually due to climate change? News18 explains. Read more.

Battle for Haryana: Olympic medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, woman wrestler Babita Phogat and former Indian hockey captain Sandeep Singh were among 78 candidates named by BJP for Haryana assembly elections to be held across on October 21. The announcement comes a day after BJP held the Central Election Committee meeting to finalise its candidates for the assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra. Read more.

Striking a Chord: The Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan would invite former prime minister Manmohan Singh for the inauguration event of Kartarpur corridor which is scheduled to be held on November 9. Qureshi also said that the event holds importance for Pakistan and Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking personal interest in the preparations for the event. Read more.

Threat to Life: A Pakistani court accepted the plea of Mumbai attack mastermind and Jamaat-ul-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed to transfer a terrorism financing case against him from the anti-terrorism court Gujranwala district of Punjab province to a court in Lahore on the ground that there is a "threat to his life". Lahore High Court accepted the plea as government law officer raised no objection on it. Read more.

Denied Bail: The Delhi High Court on Monday once again denied bail to former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media case, saying the veteran Congress leader could influence witnesses. Chidambaram, who is in custody since his arrest by the CBI on August 21, did not approach the trial court and had directly filed the regular bail plea in the high court. Read more.

For Mughal emperor Jehangir, Kashmir was paradise on earth. His famous quote goes like this: “If there is a paradise on earth, it is this, it is this, it is this”. But for some years, Kashmir has been a troubled paradise. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while launching the BJP’s campaign for Maharashtra elections last week, said, “We want to create a paradise in Jammu and Kashmir once again and hug every Kashmiri.” The new slogan now is, ‘Naya Kashmir Banana Hai’. Will Modi be able to deliver a new Kashmir? Indeed it is possible, but cannot be done in a day or a year. Read the piece by Kalyani Shankar, who argues that there is an opportunity to build a solid economy and infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir, but it is dependent on a number of factors.

Incessant rains resulting in floods have brought Bihar to a standstill; so far, twenty nine people have been killed owing to unexpected rains which have wreaked havoc in Patna and other surrounding areas.

