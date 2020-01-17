News18 Wrap: Nirbhaya Convicts to Hang on Feb 1 Now, Punjab Assembly Passes Resolution Against CAA & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

7 Years On: A Delhi court has issued a fresh death warrant for the four men on death row in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case, scheduling their execution for 6am on February 1. Public Prosecutor Irfan Ahmed told the court that Mukesh's mercy plea was rejected by President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday. Read more.

Against CAA: Shortly after the Punjab Assembly passed a resolution by voice vote against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday said his government, like Kerala, will approach the Supreme Court on the issue. Read more.

election List: The Aam Aadmi Party sought to corner the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its chief ministerial candidate in Delhi, hours after the latter released its first list for the February 8 Assembly elections in the national capital. "Who's the CM candidate of Delhi BJP?" asked the AAP while posting a meme on its official Twitter handle. Read more.

Spirit of Law: A day after stating that Amazon was not doing any favour to India by investing one billion dollars, Union minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said the country welcomes all kinds of investments that follow the "letter and spirit" of the law. Read more.

Rajinikanth's FIR: Members of a Dravidian outfit on Friday accused superstar Rajinikanth of "uttering a blatant lie" about social reformer Periyar and filed a police complaint against the actor. President of the Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam petitioned the Coimbatore police commissioner to register an FIR against Rajinikanth under sections 153a and 505 of the Indian Penal Code. Read more.

It was the last few days of 2018 and onion farmers were dumping their produce on the streets. That’s because prices of the vegetable had crashed to staggering lows. Reports of onion farmers getting rates less than Rs 2 a kilo adorned local newspapers. Some had even acknowledged receiving a price as low as 30 to 50 paise per kg. While farmers suffered, consumers were visibly happy. And so were the mainline economists. After all, food price inflation had come down to an 18-month low. The consumer food price index had come down to minus 2.65 per cent, pulling down the consumer price index to 2.11 per cent. Strangely, there was no hysterical media drawing the nation’s attention to the farmers’ plight. Nor did we see any mainline economist, including those with the credit rating agencies and private sector banks, raise concerns over declining farm incomes. This was also at a time when the Niti Aayog had acknowledged that real farm income growth was ‘near zero’ continuously for two years. Read the piece by Devinder Sharma, who argues that when farmers grow onions, they get peanuts.

