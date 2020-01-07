News18 Wrap: Nirbhaya Rapists to be Hanged on Jan 22, Unions Call for Bharat Bandh & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

Death to Rapists: A Delhi court on Tuesday issued the death warrant against all four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case. The execution has been scheduled for 7 am on January 22 at the Tihar jail. An Additional Sessions Judge said the convicts can use their legal remedies within 14 days. AP Singh, lawyer of convicts, said they will file a curative petition in the Supreme Court. Read more.

Bharat Bandh: Central trade unions, except RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), have called for a nationwide strike on Wednesday, saying they are dissatisfied with the government's “policy and action” towards workers. This is the fourth nationwide strike called by 10 central trade unions since the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance government came to power in 2014. Read more.

Free Kashmir: Facing criticism from various right-wing groups, politicians and activists for holding a ‘Free Kashmir’ placard at a protest near the Gateway of India, a Mumbai-based woman on Tuesday said she only wanted to highlight the restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir and had no other motive behind her actions. Mehak Mirza Prabhu, a storyteller-writer by profession, said her motive behind holding the placard has been misinterpreted. Read more.

Violent Protests: Amaravati farmers protesting against the shifting of the secretariat to Visakhapatnam on Tuesday attacked ruling YSRCP MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy’s car to register their dissent against the government’s plans. The situation turned tense when Reddy’s car was trying to pass through the highway and farmers attacked the vehicle. The MLA’s gunmen tried to stop the protesters but to no avail. Read more.

Soleimani's Funereal: Iranian state television says 35 people have been killed and 48 others injured in a stampede that erupted at a funeral procession for a general slain in a US airstrike. State TV's online report on Tuesday says the incident happened in Revolutionary Guard General Qasem Soleimani’s hometown of Kerman, in southeastern Iran. Read more.

The controversy over Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s famous song Hum Dekhenge underlines not just the unadulterated philistinism of sanskaris, but also their ignorance about their own faith and ethos. This is a point that needs to be highlighted. Liberals have correctly pointed out that only an obtuse person could call Faiz or any of his poems anti-Hindu. Even if one is not a connoisseur of Urdu poetry, they can Google and check this out: in this day and age, nobody has an excuse to be ignorant. Yet, ignorance, along with philistinism, is rampant. So, a teacher at the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur found the recitation of Faiz’s Hum Dekhenge anti-Hindu. The song was being recited by protesters against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Come what may, that an assistant professor could be so thickheaded as to accuse a communist poet of being an Islamist is a sad commentary on the quality of teachers in the institutions of higher education. Read the piece by Ravi Shanker Kapoor, who argues that the dimwitted objectors have missed the point that the idea expressed in the song is the essence of Vedanta.

