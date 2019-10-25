News18 Wrap: Outrage After Gopal Kanda's Kingmaker Claim in Haryana, US Welcomes Kartarpur Corridor Agreement & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

In case you missed it

Sexual Allegation: Sirsa MLA and Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) leader Gopal Kanda has pledged support to the BJP a day after election results threw up a hung verdict in the state. But even before Kanda formally announced support for the saffron party, people pointed out the irony of a "rape accused" emerging kingmaker for a party that started the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign. He had hit the headlines in 2012 when an air hostess with his airline company killed herself and left a suicide note accusing the politician of harassment. Kanda was arrested on charges of rape, abatement to suicide, criminal conspiracy and criminal intimidation. Read more.

US Welcomes Ties: The US has welcomed India and Pakistan signing a key agreement to operationalise the landmark Kartarpur Corridor next month, saying building of people-to-people ties between the two neighbours is "good news". The agreement will allow 5,000 Indian pilgrims daily to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib where Guru Nanak spent last 18 years of his life. The agreement will allow the pilgrims to undertake visa-free visit to the shrine. Read more.

India Violates Ceasefire: Pakistan on Friday summoned India's Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia and condemned the "unprovoked ceasefire violations" along the Line of Control that killed three Pakistani civilians. The Director General (South Asia & SAARC) Mohammad Faisal told Ahluwalia that the ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation. Read more.

Cross-border Firing: One week after a BSF jawan was shot dead and another critically injured after Bangladesh’s paramilitary force BGB opened fire, country’s home minister Asaduzzaman Khan urged India to stop “border killings of trespassers” by the Border Security Force (BSF). Khan reiterated on Thursday that it was “misunderstanding” and “argument” between the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) and its Indian counterpart which led to the firing incident in the Murshidabad district on October 17. Read more.

Women In Mosques: The Supreme Court on Friday sought response of the Centre on a PIL seeking entry of Muslim women in all mosques of the country. A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer issued notice to the union ministry of law and justice and Minority Affairs on the plea seeking entry of women in mosques. Read more.

No Visa Needed: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday the South American nation will drop its requirement that visiting Chinese and Indian tourists or businesspeople obtain visas. Bolsonaro, a far-right politician, came to power at the beginning of the year and has made it a policy to reduce visa requirements from a number of developed countries. Read more.

Named After Greta: Britain's Natural History Museum on Friday named a tiny, blind and wingless beetle after climate activist Greta Thunberg. The honey-coloured insect, measuring less than one millimetre, was discovered in the Kenyan capital Nairobi in the 1960s. But it apparently remained nameless until the venerable London museum's scientific associate Michael Darby stepped in. Read more.

Agree or disagree

The verdict of the Maharashtra and Haryana assembly polls can be read in two ways: as a win for the BJP against anti-incumbency (when seen in conjunction with Vidhan Sabha 2014) or a loss of ground (vis-a-vis Lok Sabha 2019). Arguably, voters continue to repose faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party. But they want Modi to live up to their image of him. The Modi brand evokes a dynamic leader who, in his own words, is shaping a New India “not to be bound by unnecessary bonds of the past… (is) strengthening its own present, (and) is also deciding its own future”. Narendra Modi carried both states just four months ago, but neither chief minister has been able to maintain the feel-good factor at the same level. Read the piece by Bhavdeep Kang, who argues that Haryana and Maharashtra election results are a sign that BJP needs a post-Modi plan.

Art of the Day

With the BJP falling short of the halfway-mark on its own, its ally and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday sought to strike a hard bargain and said it was time to implement "fifty-fifty" formula for power-sharing, which he said was decided with Amit Shah earlier.

