News18 Wrap: P Chidambaram Sent to Tihar Jail, 4 Dead in Mumbai Rains & Other Stories You Missed

Judicial Custody: Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram has been sent to judicial custody to Tihar Jail for 14 days, till September 19, after the expiry of his two-day CBI custody in the INX Media corruption case. He was brought to the special court hours after he withdrew his petition challenging the non-bailable warrant issued against him following which he was sent to the CBI custody. Read more.

Mumbai Rains: At least four persons were killed in rain-related incidents in Mumbai while search was on for a boy who was washed away. Torrential rains battered Mumbai and its surrounding areas on Tuesday night and Wednesday. Flight and train services were severely affected for the second day with cancellation of 30 flights and another 118 delayed today. Read more.

Global Economy: While talking about India’s view and position on unilateral sanctions in Vladivostok, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said there was concern and debate over unilateral sanctions as they didn’t just impact the country concerned but also had a bearing on other nations and the global economy at large. Read more.

Sexual Assault: A swimming coach in Goa has been booked for the rape of a National Junior gold medallist after a purported video of the incident went viral on social media. Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has also stepped in and promised stringent action against the accused after a Twitter user tagged him with screenshots from the video, demanding his intervention. Read more.

Wagon Steered: The joke going in party circles these days is that Sonia Gandhi is trying to steer a large wagon, which is just about what everyone wants to drive. And all of this one month in her stint as the Congress chief, she has sought to ensure everyone gets a chance at the wheels. As a result, the vehicle has failed to even hit the road. Read more.

J&k Roadmap: Boosting employment via Public Sector Units, extending tax holiday to investors and facilitating recruitment in para and military forces, are some of the ideas that find mention in the Union government’s roadmap for Jammu and Kashmir. As part of the roadmap, the home ministry has proposed two battalions in CRPF and BSF to fulfil its promise of 50,000 job opportunities for Kashmiri youth in army and paramilitary forces. Read more.

There have been some responses about the appointment of Arif Mohammad Khan as the governor of Kerala saying that it is on expected lines. However, political parties in the state were expecting someone from the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah coterie, a ‘parivar karyavahak’ cast in the mould of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), considering the party supremo’s frequent reminder to followers to tirelessly work for capturing power in West Bengal and Kerala.Hence, Khan’s appointment as the governor of the last Left-ruled state seemed an unexpected choice. There is confusion in the camps of both the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) about how to analyse the new move in the elaborate game plan of the coterie that has made calculated moves so far. Read the piece by Ashraf Kadakkal to know how Kerala-based political parties are unable to comprehend Arif Mohammad Khan’s appointment as a Governor.

