Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

News18 Wrap: Phase 5 of Lok Sabha Elections Over, CJI Gogoi Gets Clean Chit & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

News18.com

Updated:May 6, 2019, 8:04 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
News18 Wrap: Phase 5 of Lok Sabha Elections Over, CJI Gogoi Gets Clean Chit & Other Stories You Missed
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.
Loading...
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

In case you missed it


Several important leaders, including Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Union minister Smriti Irani, were in the fray as 51 constituencies across seven states voted on Monday in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections. Here's a look at key battles from Phase five.

The three-member in-house inquiry panel formed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi to probe the sexual harassment charges against himself has given him a clean chit and said it has found no substance in the allegations levelled by the former SC staffer. Read more.

Amid reports of violence from several polling booths, 16.68% voter turnout has been recorded from West Bengal where polling was underway for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections. Incidents of violence were reported from Bangaon, Hooghly and Barrackpore seats. Read more.

Even as polling was underway, Jammu & Kashmir's Ananthnag, the village of the Pulwama bomber, recorded less than 2% voter turn-out as entire village boycotted the elections. Read more.

Follow all stories related to Lok Sabha elections 2019 with News18.com's LIVE Elections Blog

A 'perplexed' Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing in the Rafale review petition to May 10 after learning that the hearing in the contempt case against Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had been segregated and posted for that date. Read more.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and wife of Britain’s Prince Harry, went into labour in the early hours of Monday, Buckingham Palace said in a statement. The baby is seventh in line for the royal throne. Read more.

Ten years after Tata Motors was forced to move its Nano car project out of West Bengal’s Singur owing to Mamata Banerjee’s anti-land acquisition movement, Ratan Tata’s famous ‘Bad-M and Good-M’ jibe has returned to haunt the Trinamool Congress chief in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Read more.

The incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Sultanpur, Varun Gandhi, has once again hit the headlines for taking a dig at the family Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. Varun, who was campaigning for his mother Maneka Gandhi in Sultanpur, said people who used to collect cow dung cakes in Saifai 15-20 years ago were now roaming in cars worth crores of rupees. Read more.

Agree or Disagree



In an age of extremes, of hyperbole, and of tall promises, a headline announcing that getting Pakistani terrorist Masood Azhar sanctioned by the UN’s 1267 Committee is a ‘big’ diplomatic win for India should not be surprising. It would, however, be worrying if Government of India officials or responsible political leaders were to also parrot this line. Read Jabin T Jacob's take on the crippling cost of India’s victory in getting China to blacklist Masood Azhar.



Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram