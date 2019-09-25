News18 Wrap: PM Modi Gets 'Global Goalkeeper' Award, Delhi Court Dismisses Shivakumar's Bail Plea & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

In case you missed it

Global Goalkeeper: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred the "Global Goalkeeper" award by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan launched by his government. Receiving the award in the year of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary is "personally significant" for PM Modi. He dedicated the award to those Indians who transformed the Swachh Bharat campaign into a "people's movement" and accorded topmost priority to cleanliness in their day-to-day lives. Read more.

Bail Dismissed: The bail application of Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar has been dismissed by Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court. Shivakumar is currently lodged in Tihar Jail under judicial custody of the Enforcement Directorate over a money laundering case.Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar declined to grant any relief to Shivakumar. The sitting MLA from Kanakapura assembly seat is in ED custody since his arrest on September 3. Read more.

Lobbying Heads: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is lobbying heads of state on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York against possible blacklisting of his cash-strapped country by the inter-governmental Financial Action Task Force (FATF). Top Indian government sources said that Khan has met the heads of two dozen nations so far to garner support. Read more.

Punjab arms drop: A large number of AK-47 assault rifles, satellite phones and grenades were dropped in Punjab's Tarn Taran district by 8 (likely) heavy-lifting drones fitted with high-end technology and GPS, that came from Pakistan, Punjab Police officials said. The consignment was sent by Pakistan’s spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to carry out an attack of 26/11 magnitude in religious places in Punjab. Read more.

India's Father: Union minister Jitendra Singh said those who do not feel proud of US President Donald Trump's comment that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the father of India, do not consider themselves Indians. Singh said that India is being respected in a way which was rare in the past and added that some Congress leaders will have to argue with Trump if they assert that there could be only one father of the nation. Read more.

TMC-BJP Head-Lock: The Trinamool Congress and the BJP have once again locked horns, this time over the inauguration of a four-lane road overbridge in Burdwan district. Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal was to inaugurate the overbridge on September 30 but it was unveiled by TMC leader and state panchayat minister Subrata Mukherjee on Tuesday, a few days before its completion. Read more.

Agree or Disagree?

Houston, we have a problem! It’s not inconceivable that thoughts on these lines flared up in the minds of many Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters when the speech of Steny Hoyer, Democratic Congressman and Majority Leader of the United States House of Representatives, at the ‘Howdy, Modi!’ gala took an unexpected turn. “Like America, (India) is proud of its ancient traditions to secure a future according to Gandhi’s teaching and Nehru’s vision of India as a secular democracy where pluralism and human rights safeguard every individual,” Hoyer said during his 14-minute speech. Read the piece by Pathikrit Sen Gupta, who argues that the ruling party’s supporters should realise that only by stopping the vilification of past leaders from rival ranks can they ensure their own icons are treated justly in the future when power changes hands.

Art of the Day

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg has become the global face of a growing youth movement against climate inaction that mobilized millions in a worldwide strike

