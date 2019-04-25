Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

News18 Wrap: PM Modi Holds Mega Roadshow in Varanasi, Priyanka Not Contesting & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

News18.com

Updated:April 25, 2019, 7:38 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
News18 Wrap: PM Modi Holds Mega Roadshow in Varanasi, Priyanka Not Contesting & Other Stories You Missed
(Image: Reuters)
Loading...
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

In case you missed it


Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a mega roadshow in Varanasi, a day before he files the nomination papers from the Lok Sabha seat. Modi started the show of strength from the campus of the Benaras Hindu University by paying respects in front of a statue of Madan Mohan Malviya at a specially constructed stage in front of the main gate of the varsity. The rally was originally to start at 3 pm, but was delayed by over two hours. Read more.

Follow all news from Lok Sabha 2019 elections with News18.com's LIVE Election Tracker.

In a public gesture that could be interpreted as a display of togetherness and solidarity between the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party, Dimple Yadav, the SP candidate from Kannauj and wife of party president Akhilesh Yadav, touched BSP chief Mayawati’s feet at a rally in her Lok Sabha seat on Thursday. Read more.

The Musahars, often called "untouchables", face discrimination and are referred to by their caste name instead of their names. Tucked away in the village of Raitara, about 30 miles away from the holy city of Varanasi, the 40 families who live here switch between working in brick kilns and farmlands or as servants in the homes of upper-caste villagers. For the women of this community, discrimination and abuses are common both in and outside their home. Read Part III of News18's special series on how women vote in Uttar Pradesh.

Activist-lawyer Indira Jaising told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that women advocates don't feel safe anymore in the top court and demanded a free and fair inquiry into the allegations of sexual harassment against Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. Read more.

A war of words ensued between West Bengal chief minister and PM Narendra Modi as he went to the eastern state to address public meetings on Wednesday. While the prime minister slammed Mamata Banerjee for taking support of "goondas" to get to power, the CM accused Modi of of converting huge black money into white through demonitisation and spending it to purchase votes. Read more.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be the only person responsible if the BJP comes back to power, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday said as he slammed the Gandhi scion days after both the parties failed to form an alliance in Delhi for the Lok Sabha elections. Read more.

Kerala went to polls on Tuesday in Phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections that are currently underway. However, a day after polls, the state saw an sight unusual in India. Lok Sabha candidates were seen leading the charge in a post-poll clean-up of cities. Read more.

Agree or Disagree


It was bizarre and strange that Priyanka versus Narendra Modi narrative was started by the Congress and stoked by "sources" till it turned out to be a hoax. Rasheed Kidwai writes about Congress's "tamasha" about turn on fielding Priyanka Gandhi from Varanasi against PM Modi. Read more.

Art of the Day


2019-Election-Cartoon

After weeks of stoking speculation of a Priyanka Gandhi versus Prime Minister Narendra Modi poll battle, the Congress has decided to field its old guard and five-time MLA Ajay Rai from the all-important constituency of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. Read more.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram