News18 Wrap: PM Modi Holds Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020, SC Trashes Nirbhaya Convict's Claim on Being Minor in 2012 & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

In case you missed it

Pariksha Charcha: The third edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction programme Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020 involving nearly 2000 students and teachers that discussed ways to beat exam stress was held on January 20, 11am at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. The initiative was first started by the Prime Minister on February 16, 2018 at the same venue. Read more.

Nirbhaya Convicts: The Supreme Court on Monday trashed the plea of Pawan Kumar Gupta, one of the four convicts facing the gallows in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder, who has claimed that he was a juvenile at the time of the offence in December 2012. Read more.

Bihar Shelter Home: A Delhi court on Monday found 19 out of the 20 accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case guilty of rape, conspiracy, and aggravated sexual assault of minors. The shelter home was run by former Bihar People's Party (BPP) MLA Brajesh Thakur, who has also been convicted. Read more.

War & Pak: Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Monday said it was very difficult to predict if a scenario of a war with Pakistan would emerge or not but all the defence services were prepared to take on any challenge. The top general, who inducted the Sukhoi-30 MKI squadron, was responding to a question about any possibility of a war emerging between India and Pakistan. Read more.

Illegal Immigrants?: Days after BJP MLA Arvind Limbavalli tweeted a video of shantytowns in North Bengaluru’s Kariyammana Agrahara area, claiming that the settlements belong to illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, the houses were razed to the ground on Sunday and rendered thousands homeless. Later it turned out, all the residents of the shanties have valid identity cards, including Aadhaar, pan and voter ID. Besides, those from Assam have also shown their names in the NRC. Read more.

Agree or disagree

When old friendships fall apart, and new relationships are forged, they also come with a need to evolve a new vocabulary and fresh terms of engagement. But old habits die hard. This truth may be dawning on the Shiv Sena, which has pulled the curtains on its three-decade-old alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party, to join hands with the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party. The three parties are unlikely allies, with few political agendas in common, united by only the need to gain power in Maharashtra, and to keep the BJP away from it. The trio has their own political capital to protect, and a target constituency to cater to. When these agendas clash, this will lead to tension in the fledging ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ government led by Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray. However, surprisingly for a politician who has risen from the profession, it has been Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, who has been dominating the media discourse for his comments, which have fallen foul of the Congress. Read the piece by Dhaval Kulkarni, who argues that despite his history of making stinging, intemperate statements, Raut — who combines the outspokenness of a Shiv Sainik and the impulse of an old-school crime reporter — has been forced to retract very rarely.

