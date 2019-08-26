News18 Wrap: PM Modi Meets Trump, PV Sindhu's Historic Win & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

G7 Summit: After making repeated offers for mediation on the "explosive Kashmir issue", US President Donald Trump on Monday said India and Pakistan can sort the issue out between themselves as he held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France. Trump ceding to the fact that Kashmir is a bilateral issue is a big win for India as Pakistan has been trying to get global support after the government revoked special status for Jammu and Kashmir. "All issues between India and Pakistan are bilateral in nature, that is why we don't bother any other country regarding them," Trump said, adding that Modi told him the situation in Kashmir is under control. Read more.

Badminton Champion: PV Sindhu showed absolute dominance and great agility and accuracy on court as she outplayed Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in just 38 minutes to become India's first World Championships gold medallist. On Sunday, when she finally moved to the top of the podium and stood there with the gold medal around her neck, she beamed with pride. But as the national anthem played and Indian flag rose the highest, Sindhu stood singing along with moist eyes, all the emotions clearly visible on her face. "I could not hold back my tears when I saw the Indian flag and heard the National anthem playing. Words can't express my feelings about yesterday's win at the World Championship. Had been preparing for it for so long. Finally, the wait ended," Sindhu wrote on Instagram. Read more.

Chidambaram's Protection: The Supreme Court on Monday extended till Tuesday the protection from arrest given to former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate. A bench of justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna said it will continue hearing on Tuesday the plea of Chidambaram challenging the Delhi High Court order which had rejected his anticipatory bail in the money laundering case. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Chidambaram completed his arguments and said he will file the rejoinder to the ED's counter affidavit. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for ED, said he will advance his arguments on Tuesday and the bench posted the matter for hearing at noon tomorrow. Read more.

Jaitley's Gift: Barely a week before he was hospitalised, late Arun Jaitley had given a 'gift' to Rae Bareli, Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi's parliamentary constituency in Uttar's Pradesh. Jaitley had sent a proposal to the Rae Bareli district administration to install 200 solar-powered high-mast lights from his MPLAD funds. Under MPLADS, MPs can suggest to the District Collector to launch projects up to Rs 5 crore annually in their constituencies. BJP leader Hero Bajpai said, "The recommendation was submitted to the Rae Bareli district administration on August 17, days before he died." The letter by Jaitley is dated July 30, days before he was hospitalised. Rae Bareli District Magistrate Neha Sharma confirmed that she has received the recommendation. Read more.

Free Transport: The Delhi assembly on Monday passed the government's supplementary demands for grants of Rs 290 crore for free travel for women passengers in buses and metro trains. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also tabled a proposal of supplementary demands for grants of Rs 142 crore to fund deployment of marshals in buses and Rs 47 crore for the regional rapid transit system corridors, which were approved with a voice of votes.According to the supplementary demands for grants tabled by Sisodia, the government has set aside Rs 140 crore for free travel for women in the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses and cluster buses, while Rs 150 crore in metro trains. CM Arvind Kejriwal had, in his Independence Day address, announced that rides on DTC and cluster buses would be free for women from October 29. Read more.

Unhappy Pak: Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that bilateral relations between countries are above religious sentiments, as he tried to play down the UAE conferring the Gulf country's highest civilian award on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to a media report. Qureshi's comments came after Pakistan's Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Sunday cancelled his official trip to the UAE, a day after Prime Modi was honoured with the 'Order of Zayed,' UAE's highest civilian award. Sanjrani was scheduled to visit the UAE from August 25 to August 28 with a parliamentary delegation. He cancelled the trip as Pakistan vehemently supports the Kashmiri people after India revoked the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir and birfurcated it into two union territories. Read more.

Poll Prediction: As the BS Yediyurappa government in Karnataka completed one month in office on Monday, Congress legislature party leader Siddaramaiah claimed it may last one year at the most. Predicting mid-term election to the assembly, the former chief minister urged Congress workers to start preparing for it and strengthen the party. "I have said, strengthen the party. Election may come any time, because no one has the belief that Yediyurappa government will continue for long," Siddaramaiah said. Speaking to reporters in Hubballi, he said, "...if they form the government along with rebels (17 disqualified former Congress-JD(S) legislators) can it last long? How long can they survive with those from Congress and JD(S)? I don't think If they remain for one year, it is a big thing." Read more.

He seemed to have connected with people in a manner very few do. It is said he is not a mass leader given that he never won an assembly or Lok Sabha election. As a student leader, he had successfully contested polls and became the President of the Delhi University. His leadership qualities, demonstrated over decades in public life, were next to none but he was still not perceived as a mass leader. Everyone has a Jaitley story. Indian Parliament and politics will be poorer without Mr. Jaitley. It's a void which can never be filled. Read the piece by Rajen Garabadu to know more.

