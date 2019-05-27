English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Wrap: PM Modi Says BJP Not Just a Hindi Heartland Party, Trouble in Rajasthan for Congress & Other Stories You Missed
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.
Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP President Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a meeting with the party workers at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hastkala Sankul in Varanasi, Monday, May 27, 2019. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday decried the "misconception" being created that BJP was a Hindi heartland party and said the Lok Sabha poll results testified to its victories across India, stressing "chemistry has triumphed over arithmetic". "Political pundits are not aware that their thinking and logic is meant for the 20th century," Modi said. Read more.
Follow all updates from Modi's Varanasi rally on Monday with News18.com's LIVE blog.
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu, who was recently suspended from the Trinamool Congress, may join BJP on Tuesday along with two other TMC legislators.
According to sources, Mukul Roy left for Delhi on Monday evening along with his son and TMC MLAs Shilbhadra Dutta and Sunil Singh. The three may join the saffron party, sources added. Read more.
After Congress chief Rahul Gandhi gave Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot a tongue-lashing for putting his son above the party, several Rajasthan ministers and MLAs have demanded that accountability be fixed and action taken for the Lok Sabha poll debacle. According to some of the leaders, who attended Saturday's Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, Gandhi did a lot of "plain-speaking" in his surgical analysis of the role of several party leaders while himself offering to quit as the party president. Read more.
India has sent out invites to leaders of BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) countries, Kyrgz Republic and Mauritius for the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi on May 30 as he steps into his second term as Prime Minister. Read more.
Among the several high-pitch and sometimes, vicious campaigns launched by political leaders across the country, Bishnupur in West Bengal has a different story to share. BJP’s Saumitra Khan has managed to win the seat without having taken part in any political gathering or roadshow after the Calcutta High Court barred him in March from entering Bankura over a few pending cases. Read more.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday set up a five-member committee to investigate the vandalism at Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar College during BJP national president Amit Saha roadshow in Kolkata on May 14. Read more.
Pundits may have written off the SP-BSP Mahagathbandhan after the drubbing it received in the general elections, but Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati are determined to take forward their alliance to the 2022 assembly elections. Read more.
A centuries-old 'Guru Nanak palace' was partially demolished by a group of vandals who sold its precious windows and doors in Pakistan's Punjab province, a media report said Monday. The walls of the four-storey building had pictures of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak as well as of various Hindu rulers and princes. Read more.
Neerav Patel – a bilingual Dalit poet who wrote – primarily in Gujarati but also in English in addition to self translating his own poetry into English, passed away on May 15, 2019, succumbing to cancer. We have lost him at a critical moment in the history of Dalit-Bahujan resistance considering the assault on the civil rights and dignity of the historically marginalized. To our utter dismay, no major newspaper has carried the news of his death nor an obituary. Chandramohan S writes that we have lost him at a critical moment in the history of Dalit-Bahujan resistance considering the assault on the civil rights and dignity of the historically marginalized. Read more.
On May 23, as the saffron camp celebrated the stupendous impact of the ‘Modi wave’ across the country for a second consecutive term, Maharashtra saw the emergence of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) in the politics of the state. In a country where caste-based voting seemed to have taken a back-seat over the issue of nationalism, Maharashtra witnessed a reverse trend. The newly formed VBA garnered about 41 lakh votes in the Lok Sabha election. That is about 14 percent of the total votes polled in Maharashtra. Read more.
Neerav Patel – a bilingual Dalit poet who wrote – primarily in Gujarati but also in English in addition to self translating his own poetry into English, passed away on May 15, 2019, succumbing to cancer. We have lost him at a critical moment in the history of Dalit-Bahujan resistance considering the assault on the civil rights and dignity of the historically marginalized. To our utter dismay, no major newspaper has carried the news of his death nor an obituary. Chandramohan S writes that we have lost him at a critical moment in the history of Dalit-Bahujan resistance considering the assault on the civil rights and dignity of the historically marginalized. Read more.
On May 23, as the saffron camp celebrated the stupendous impact of the ‘Modi wave’ across the country for a second consecutive term, Maharashtra saw the emergence of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) in the politics of the state. In a country where caste-based voting seemed to have taken a back-seat over the issue of nationalism, Maharashtra witnessed a reverse trend. The newly formed VBA garnered about 41 lakh votes in the Lok Sabha election. That is about 14 percent of the total votes polled in Maharashtra. Read more.
