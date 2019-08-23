News18 Wrap: PM Modi Speaks in France, Nirmala Sitharaman Addresses Press Conference & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

In case you missed it

Modi in France: PM Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that the resounding mandate the BJP received in the Lok Sabha elections was not just for a government, but to build a "New India". New Delhi has not only fought imperialism, fascism and extremism in the country, but also "on the soil of France", he added. Addressing the Indian community at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris after inaugurating a memorial in honour of the victims of two Air India crashes in France in the 1950s and 1960s, Modi said that in 'new India', action is being taken against corruption, nepotism, loot of people's money and terrorism. In an apparent reference to the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, he said that there is no scope for temporary in India. Read more.

FinMin Conference: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday addressed a press conference where she outlined the road ahead for the economy. At the briefing, she presented measures to arrest the current slump in growth of the economy. Sitharaman said that India's growth is still comfortably high compared to everybody else in a volatile global economy. The conference came a day after Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar described the current economic slowdown as an "unprecedented situation that India has not faced in last 70 years". His comments have come at a time when the country's economy is facing the worst pace of growth in nearly five years. Read more.

Chidambaram Relief: The first relief for beleaguered former Union Minister P Chidambaram came from the Supreme Court, which on Friday protected him from arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till Monday. A bench of Justices R Banumathi and AS Bopanna granted reprieve to Chidambaram, rejecting ED's submission that there was no need for an interim order in his favour since he is already in CBI's custody. The court, in a statement that may have far reaching consequences, further said that Chidambaram was always on anticipatory bail in this case and has also cooperated with the investigators. "It is not your case that he has not cooperated. He has always come when you called him," Justice Banumathi told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was appearing for the ED as well CBI in this matter. Read more.

Uttarkashi Floods: The heavy rains resulting in flash floods and landslides had swept away several homes and damaged infrastructure worth crores in Uttarkashi district, Himachal Pradesh. Several roads have been either blocked or damaged beyond repair. Few bridges no longer exists. Till date 18 deaths have been reported and at least 6 people are still missing. With sunshine, the fragile areas are once again witnessing fresh landslides thus making conditions difficult for the locals. “It’s one of the worst natural disasters; we are trying our best to establish normalcy. Rescue teams are working 24X7 and our priority is to open remaining roads,” said Ashish Chauhan, Uttarakhashi district magistrate, who has been manning rescue works. According to chief minister Trivendra Rawat, 51 villages in 70 square kilometre area have been badly affected. The CM said flash floods have done loss to the tune of Rs 175 crores. Read more.

LeT Alert:Tamil Nadu has been on high alert since Thursday midnight following intelligence inputs that a six-member group of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) had infiltrated the state. The reports suggested six members of the terror outfit entered the state by sea from Sri Lanka. The Tamil Nadu Police have launched a combing operation and raided several locations. One Pakistani and five Sri Lankan Tamil Muslims are among the six to have made their way into the state. The Pakistani national was identified as Illyas Anwar in the alert sent to all city police commissioners and superintendents of police. According to the warning, the men are likely to have disguised themselves as Hindus "with tilak/bhabuti smeared on their foreheads". Following the inputs, Kerala Director General of Police (DGP) Loknath Behra directed all districts to be on high alert. Read more.

Srinagar Restrictions: Restrictions were imposed in Srinagar city on Friday after posters issued by separatists called on people to march to the local United Nations military observer group office, officials said. Restrictions were eased in most areas of Kashmir this week, with barricades being lifted and the movement of people and traffic increasing gradually, but markets remained shut and mobile and Internet services suspended for the 18th day on Thursday. Posters appeared in certain localities of the city, in which the Joint Resistance Leadership (JLR) conglomerate asked people to march to the UN military observer group to protest against the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status. The separatists have claimed that the Centre's move to scrap Article 370 was an attempt to change the demography of the Muslim-majority state. Read more.

Pak Blacklist: The Asia-Pacific Group of the global watchdog for terror financing and money laundering has put Pakistan in the Enhanced Expedited Follow Up List (Blacklist) for its failure to meet its standards. The Asia Pacific Group (APG) of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has also found that Pakistan was non-compliant on 32 of the 40 compliance parameters of terror financing and money laundering. "The APG has placed Pakistan in the Enhanced Expedited Follow Up List (Black List) for failure to meet its standards," an Indian official privy to the development said on Friday. On 11 effectiveness parameters of terror financing and money laundering, Pakistan was adjudged as low on 10. The official said despite its efforts, Pakistan could not convince the 41-member plenary to upgrade it on any parameter. Now, Pakistan has to focus on avoiding the blacklist in October 2019, when the 15-month timeline ends on the FATF's 27-point action plan, another official said. Read more.

Agree or disagree

The Modi government’s move this month to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status provided under the Constitution and reorganise the state into two union territories saw several opposition lawmakers break ranks. While the Congress led by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in the Lok Sabha and Ghulam Nabi Azad in the Rajya Sabha vehemently opposed the step, several of the party’s young leader welcomed the decision, calling it the “need of the times” and “respecting people’s sentiments”. This divergence of views against the party line is rarely seen in the Congress where challenging the high command’s diktat is considered the ultimate sin. While the ruling party seems true to its core commitments of nationalism and Hindutva, its rivals don’t appear to have any ideological anchor anymore. So, are some political parties in India deliberately not confining themselves to a particular ideology and keeping space to manoeuvre? Read the piece by Sandeep Yadav to know more.

Art of the Day

The Uttar Pradesh government is facing the heat over a widely-shared video in which around 100 students in Mirzapur district's Siyur village are seen eating salt and roti for the mid-day meal.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.