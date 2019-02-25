English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Wrap: PM Modi to Speak at Network18's Rising India Summit, 159 Dead in Assam Hooch Tragedy & Other Stories You Might Have Missed
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.
News18 Network’s Rising India Summit 2019 is underway with yoga guru Ramdev and spiritual leader Sadhguru debating on yoga and bhoga in the inaugural session titled ‘New Mantras for India’. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead from the front at the Rising India Summit 2019, delivering the keynote address at the flagship event of India’s biggest media network, which, this year, is taking place against the backdrop of the Pulwama massacre and the upcoming general elections, and is, therefore, aptly themed ‘Beyond Politics: Defining National Priorities’. Follow the event live only on News18.com.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday tore into the Congress at the launch of the National War Memorial, saying that the demand for such a thing has been there for decades, but it was his government that started the process in 2014. The Prime Minister also alleged that the Congress is making sure that the Rafale deal is sabotaged. Read more.
Union minister of state for home affairs Kiren Rijiju on Monday blamed the Arunachal Pradesh government for failing to communicate the actual ground situation to the people after three lives were lost in widespread arson over the proposal to grant permanent residence certificates (PRC) to six tribal communities. Read more.
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Monday announced that they would contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh together. Read more.
Assam's biggest hooch tragedy, in which at least 159 people have died so far in Golaghat and Jorhat districts, has exposed the alleged nexus between state's enforcement agencies and the illegal spirituous liquor sellers in the tea garden areas. More shockingly, clandestine liquor dens in the garden areas were continuously selling alcohol even as the death toll shot up with every passing minute. Read the special report by News18.com.
India could "finish" Pakistan with 20 bombs if Islamabad decides to launch even a single nuclear attack on the neighbouring country, former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf has said. Karachi-based newspaper Dawn quoted Musharraf as saying: "Indian and Pakistan relations have again reached a dangerous level. Read more.
It’s a forest spread across more than 2.5 lakh acres and the raging fire in three regions of the Bandipur Tiger Reserve is just about getting under control after two Air Force choppers were pressed into service, forest department officials said. While the blaze has not been completely doused, it has been contained in certain areas where firefighting is still underway, a senior official told News18 on Monday. Read more on the Bandipore blaze.
‘Period. End of Sentence,’ an India-based documentary has created history by winning the Best Documentary Short Subject at the 91st Academy Awards. The film has Guneet Monga (also the producer of Masaan, Lunchbox) as one of the producers. Rami Malek took home the Best Actor award for his role as Freddie Mercury in Queen while Olivia Colman won Best Actress for The Favourite. Follow all the action from the 91st Academy Awards held on Sunday night with News18.com.
India has taken diplomatic steps to profile Pakistan’s involvement with the Jaish-e-Mohammed, the Pakistan-based terrorist group that has claimed the attack. Prior to the Uri attack of 2016, India had invariably pursued the diplomatic path. This had been the case even after 26/11. However, after Uri, Modi had sanctioned the surgical strikes. He has implicitly taken satisfaction at that decision and the BJP has sought to take political advantage by seeking to profile the difference between Modi and Manmohan Singh-led UPA government. Vivek Katju writes that the real problem lies in India’s defensive dealing with Pakistani terror. Read more.
India’s only connect at the Oscars this year, to be held this Sunday, is a 25-minute documentary shot in UP’s Hapur district, about a group of women that start a sanitary pad business to improve feminine hygiene and de-stigmatise menstruation. Period. End of Sentence captures the struggle of women in rural India, some of whom do not even know what a sanitary napkin is, let alone use it. Read more.
India has taken diplomatic steps to profile Pakistan's involvement with the Jaish-e-Mohammed, the Pakistan-based terrorist group that has claimed the attack. Prior to the Uri attack of 2016, India had invariably pursued the diplomatic path. This had been the case even after 26/11. However, after Uri, Modi had sanctioned the surgical strikes. He has implicitly taken satisfaction at that decision and the BJP has sought to take political advantage by seeking to profile the difference between Modi and Manmohan Singh-led UPA government. Vivek Katju writes that the real problem lies in India's defensive dealing with Pakistani terror.
India's only connect at the Oscars this year, to be held this Sunday, is a 25-minute documentary shot in UP's Hapur district, about a group of women that start a sanitary pad business to improve feminine hygiene and de-stigmatise menstruation. Period. End of Sentence captures the struggle of women in rural India, some of whom do not even know what a sanitary napkin is, let alone use it.
