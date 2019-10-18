News18 Wrap: PMC Bank Storm Claims Fourth Life, Pakistan Escapes Terror 'Black List' & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

Fourth casualty: In yet another shocking incident, an account-holder with the scam-hit Punjab and Maharashtra (PMC) Bank died of a heart attack in Mumbai on Friday, making it the fourth death of a depositor over the last week. Muralidhar Dhara, 83, died at his home in suburban Mulund earlier in the day for want of an urgent heart surgery. His family attributed the death to their inability to arrange for funds to pay for a critical heart surgery. Read more.

Deadline extended: Pakistan has escaped for another four months the ‘Black List’ of the global terror watchdog, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), but has been severely indicted for failing to deliver on most of its 27 targets and not putting a stop to terror financing. The FATF has given Pakistan till February 2020 to put its house in order or warned that it would blacklisted. Read more.

Tough stand: The CBI filed a charge sheet before a Delhi court Friday in the INX Media corruption case accusing former finance minister P Chidambaram, and others, including bureaucrats of causing loss to the exchequer by allegedly committing offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Read more.

In cold blood: Kamlesh Tiwari, a leader of the little-known Hindu Samaj Party and a former leader of the Hindu Mahasabha, was shot dead in Lucknow on Friday. The 45-year-old, who was rushed to a hospital's trauma centre with severe injuries, died during treatment. Read more.

Lashing out: Despite the jubilant praise and appreciation that has been flowing in for Abhijit Banerjee since his Nobel Prize win for Economics, Union Minister Piyush Goyal hit out at the economist and said the Indian public has rejected his thinking. Banerjee, who won the Nobel for his work in fighting global poverty, said that "the Indian government is on shaky ground,". However, Goyal dismissed his the Nobel laureate as "left leaning". Read more.

'Guru' exposed: Spiritual guru 'Kalki bhagwan,' a self-styled godman who claims to be the 10th 'avatar' of Vishnu, had hoarded as much as Rs 93 crore in cash at his ashram and at other premises as well as an estimated Rs 409 crore of unaccounted wealth, the Income Tax department said in a press release on Friday. Read more.

Caution in J&K: Fresh restrictions were imposed in parts of the Srinagar as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order in view of Friday congregational prayers. They said the curbs were imposed in Anchar area under the jurisdiction of police station Soura and the areas around the historic Jamia Masjid in police station Nowhatta. Read more.

It is reassuring that the government is committed to tackle malnutrition on a war footing with the highest political will, from the Prime Minister himself. However, another approach to improving citizen engagement could be through community platforms like Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and gram sabhas. The Poshan Abhiyaan intends to do this, but lacks how these platforms reinforce accountability. Read the full piece by K Anuradha.

Former finance minister P Chidambaram has been named in a fresh chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the INX Media money laundering case. It names 14 accused, including the Congress leader's son Karti Chidambaram, Peter Mukherjea and Indrani Mukerjea. A Delhi court on Thursday (October 17) sent former finance minister P Chidambaram for custodial interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till October 24 in the INX Media money laundering case "to facilitate proper investigation in the case to reach a logical end".

