News18 Wrap: Pragya Thakur Calls Godse 'Patriot', PM Modi Says TMC Vandalised Vidyasagar Bust & Other Stories You Missed
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.
File photo of BJP candidate for Bhopal constituency Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur during an election campaign for Lok Sabha polls, in Bhopal.
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.
Bharatiya Janata Party’s Bhopal candidate Pragya Singh Thakur stirred yet another controversy on Thursday after she termed Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse a patriot. After sharp criticism from her party, which condemned the remarks, she tendered an apology to the state BJP. Read more.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that the West Bengal Police, in connivance with the state government, was trying to wipe out evidence of statue desecration in Kolkata. Addressing a rally here, Modi said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, "frustrated over her imminent defeat", has threatened to put him behind bars after the general election. Read more.
In a tough repartee, Mamata Banerjee said that Bengal does not need money from the BJP as it has enough resources to rebuild the Vidyasagar statue that was vandalised at a Kolkata college following Amit Shah's roadshow. Read more.
Lucknow's 'pehle aap' etiquette seems to have traveled down south with ministers in Karnataka being the new practitioners of the courtesy. While elections in the state were held last year, the debate over "who should be the chief minister" is yet not over. And, in a sentiment that is completely unlike politicians, it's a 'pehle aap' playing out – where every CM, ex-CM, wannabe-CM and should-have-been-CM is eyeing the top state post. Read more.
Follow all stories related to Lok Sabha Elections 2019 only on News18.com's LIVE Elections blog.
In a first, the state police department in Kerala has formed a battalion comprising entirely of tribal recruits. The 74 trainees, who participated in the passing-out parade on Wednesday, also included the sister of Madhu, a tribal youth who was killed in mob violence last year. Read more.
In a bizarre incident, a woman has died in Uttar Pradesh after an explosion in her mouth during treatment. Read more.
It is probably one of the most horrifying years for Karnataka as more than half of the state is witnessing a drought-like situation and in many parts, people are craving for drinking water. The state government has, so far, declared 3,122 regions to be the highly affected by drinking water scarcity and this number is only increasing. Read more.
The decision of the Election Commission to curtail campaigning in West Bengal has triggered a political slugfest, with a united Opposition throwing its weight behind Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and accusing the poll body of bowing down in front of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Read more.
There was a time when forests were green, women were beautiful, and men were chivalrous and heroic. But in this postmodern era, forests have been plundered, women drive SUVs, men go to beauty parlours, and chivalry is dead. And heroism has degenerated into punk culture. Ravi Shankar Kapoor writes that if heroes and heroines can restyle form 'urbane' Gambler to 'shameless' Munna Bhai in 25 years, why can't our Netas? Read more.
(Artwork by Mir Suhail)
In case you missed it
Agree or Disagree
Art of the Day
Photogallery
Loading...
