News18 Wrap: President's Rule Imposed in Maharashtra, PM Modi Leaves for BRICS Summit & Other Stories You Missed

Tug of War: President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra on Tuesday evening amid a stalemate over government formation after the assembly polls last month. The Union Cabinet had earlier in the day recommended President's Rule in the state after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari submitted a report in this regard, officials said. President Ram Nath Kovind has signed a proclamation imposing President's Rule in Maharashtra under Article 356(1), adding the Assembly has been kept in suspended animation. Read more.

BRICS Summit: PM Modi, who left for Brazil in the afternoon, will be in the country on November 13-14 to attend the 11th BRICS summit. The BRICS summit will focus on strengthening ties among the world's five major economies in key areas such as digital economy, science and technology, and also build mechanisms for counter-terrorism cooperation, Modi said on Tuesday as he left for Brazil to attend the event. Read more.

Money Laundering: Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa's son Abir and a firm linked to him have come on the radar of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for alleged violations of forex regulations, officials said on Tuesday. They said the agency has filed a case under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) to probe Abir Lavasa and about Rs 7.25 crore funds raised early this year by his firm. Read more.

No Relief: A sessions court here on Tuesday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of activist Gautam Navlakha in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case. The court also refused to extend the protection from arrest given to him by the Supreme Court. Navlakha had moved the sessions court here on November 5 to seek anticipatory bail. Read more.

Kashmir Issue: Britain's Opposition Labour Party has stepped in to counter its perceived anti-India stance to urge that the Kashmir issue not be allowed to divide communities in the UK in the lead up to the December 12 general election, in the wake of protests from sections of the Indian diaspora. The Chair of the Labour Party, issued a letter to stress that Kashmir is a "bilateral matter" for India and Pakistan and that the party is opposed to external interference over the issue. Read more.

Mamata's Poem: Amid raging criticism from the BJP for remaining “silent” on the Ayodhya verdict, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee shared a cryptic poem ‘Unsaid’ in which she wrote that “often, a lot can be conveyed through silence”. Ever since the SC announced its verdict paving the way for a Ram temple on the disputed land, Banerjee’s silence has been palpable even in the face of ‘instigation’ by BJP leaders. Read more.

The Shiv Sena is known for its aggression, unruly behaviour and violent campaigns against the South Indians, communists, Muslims, Biharis and North Indian residents but prospects of a Sena-NCP alliance is prompting the Congress to consider a coalition government. Even as discussions are underway, several arguments are being marshalled within the Congress parivar to support the Sena-NCP government.This aspect of Sena’s past is causing acute discomfort to the Congress leadership. While ‘Kerala Lobby’ within the Congress (read A K Antony-KC Venugopal) may be cautioning Sonia Gandhi against backing Sena, the AICC’s interim chief is under pressure from its newly elected MLAs to extend support to government formation bid by Sena-NCP combine. Read the piece by Rasheed Kidwai, who argues that the Shiv Sena has been a proud practitioner of its radical Hindutva ideology laced with parochial objectives and this aspect of Sena’s past is causing acute discomfort to the Congress leadership.

