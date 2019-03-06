English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Wrap: Rafale Hearing Adjourned, New Pictures Cast Doubt on Balakot Strike Claim & Other Stories You Missed
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times
The image is virtually unchanged from an April 2018 satellite photo of the facility. (Reuters)
High-resolution satellite images reviewed by Reuters show that a religious school run by Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in northeastern Pakistan appears to be still standing days after India claimed its warplanes hit the group's training camp on the site and killed a large number of militants. The images cast further doubt on statements made over the last eight days by the Indian government that the raids, early on February 26, had hit all the intended targets at the madrasa site near Jaba village and the town of Balakot in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Read further details here.
The Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing in the politically sensitive Rafale case to March 14 after a marathon three-hour hearing in which the government resisted a probe into the deal with France on the grounds that the documents were stolen from the defence ministry and cannot be shown in court as they would affect national security. The government's argument, forwarded by Attorney General KK Venugopal, was vociferously opposed by the petitioners. Prashant Bhushan argued that whistleblowers had given him the entry register of Ex-CBI director Ranjit Sinha and other documents in 2G case when the SC had ordered a probe. The Supreme Court also came down heavily on the government for citing Pakistan’s use of F-16 fighter jets in the recent aerial confrontation to resist the probe into the acquisition of Rafale fighter jets. Justice KM Joseph questioned Attorney General KK Venugopal if the government would take shelter under national security when the allegations is of grave crime and corruption. Read more about the apex court's points here.
After meeting with Congress president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi, former prime minister and JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda told the media that he had asked for 10 Lok Sabha seats and the modalities will be worked out soon. Gowda’s statement has made the state Congress jittery as it is against giving the JDS not more than six seats. Karnataka has 28 Lok Sabha seats. The Congress currently has 10 and JDS has 2 MPs from the state. The BJP has 16 MPs. The Congress has already agreed to give up Hassan and Mandya Lok Sabha seats, which are currently held by the JD(S). But, it has refused to give up 10 seats held by the party. Find out more here.
Comedian Chandan Prabhakar, who essayed the role of Chandu Chaiwala in the first season of The Kapil Sharma Show has not appeared in the second season of the comedy show. Unable to see the character on screen, Chandan's fans are upset and are requesting the actor to return on the show. Recently, on the occasion of Maha Shivratri, the actor took to Instagram to greet his fans on the auspicious day. As soon as he posted a picture, fans rushed to the comment section demanding his return and asserting that they miss his character on the show. Get more details here.
US insistence that India import dairy products sourced from animals that are fed blood meal may prove to be a roadblock in New Delhi’s efforts to get reinstated into a coveted list of countries enjoying duty-free exports to the US. India has cited “cultural and religious sentiments” to take a “non-negotiable” stand against US demand. Non-agreement on this issue is one of the major reasons why US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he intends to end preferential trade treatment for India under generalised system of preferences (GSP) that allows $5.6 billion worth of Indian exports to enter the US duty-free. “India has clarified that while our certification requirement, that the source animal should not have been fed animal derived blood meal, is non-negotiable given the cultural and religious sentiment, the requested simplified dairy certification procedure, without diluting this requirement, could be considered,” said a statement by the Ministry of Commerce. Find out more here.
Bugatti has showcased a one-off car “La Voiture Noire at the Geneva Motor Show 2019. For €11 million (before tax) this unique car has already been sold to a Bugatti enthusiast. It is the most expensive new car of all time. However, Bugatti President Stephan Winkelmann has said at the Geneva show that the car was sold for €16.5 million (after tax) which is equivalent to Rs 132 Crore. It is a sculptural beauty with unique technology, the ideal Grand Tourisme,” says Bugatti President Stephan Winkelmann. This is a coupé with the comfort of a luxury limousine and the power of a hyper sports car. Check out the mean machine here.
Uri- The Surgical Strike is clearly unstoppable. Even after seven weeks of its release and facing competition from recent releases like Gully Boy, Total Dhammal and Manikarnika among others, the film is still going strong at the box office. Collecting more than Rs. 240 crores, Vicky Kaushal starrer has become the tenth-highest net grosser ever, reports Box Office India. The film is being touted as the first hit of 2019, Uri marginally moved ahead Simmba. The latter collected Rs. 239 crores across India. Reportedly the film had also surpassed an all-time box office collection recorded for week six by films like Gadar- Ek Prem Katha and recent big blockbusters like Bahubali - The Conclusion which earned Rs 5.38 crore, Padmaavat that collected Rs 3.96 crore in its sixth week and Dangal, which made Rs 1.63 crore. get all the figures here.
Forbes recently listed Kylie Jenner, the 21-year-old fashion icon and reality star as the world's youngest self-made billionaire in Forbes' "Richest People in the World" list. Last year in July, the business magazine had come under fire after it announced that Kylie was soon to be a "self-made billionaire". Come 2019, the social media star has finally hit the 10-figure number and it's official. While doing so, she also dethroned Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg, who had earned the tag of "youngest billionaire" at 23. According to the list, Kylie has in, three years, built a 900-million-dollar cosmetics empire. However, social media didn't agree with the tag of 'self-made' awarded to her. Read more.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday observed that it cannot undo what Mughal emperor Babur did centuries ago, but that it is more concerned about the current situation and "healing of relations". Sitting as a part of the Constitution Bench to adjudicate Ayodhya land dispute, Justice SA Bobde said, “We also know history. We all have read the history. We are trying to tell that we have no control over what happened in the past. We have no control over Babar invading or who demolished what. We cannot undo that." Read the full order here.
