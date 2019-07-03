News18 Wrap: Rahul Gandhi Quits as Congress President, Says Won't Choose Next Chief & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi officially quit his post on Wednesday, saying accountability was critical to the future growth of the party. In a letter on Twitter, Gandhi said, “It is an honour for me to serve the Congress party, whose values and ideals have served as the lifeblood of ou r beautiful nation”. Read more.

In a four-page letter posted on his official Twitter handle, Gandhi said it would be unjust to hold others unaccountable but ignore his own contribution to the party's performance in the Lok Sabha elections in which the BJP won a sweeping majority. Gandhi said that while his colleagues had asked him to choose the next party chief, he felt it would not be right to do so. He added that the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party's highest decision-making body, should name his replacement at the earliest. Read more.

Fearing cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha by-elections in Gujarat on Friday, the Congress has decided to move its 65 MLAs to Mount Abu in Rajasthan where they are expected to stay for the next 24 hours. The party termed the move as “precautionary” and a result of "thwarting BJP's attempt of luring the MLAs for cross-voting." Read more.

Amid reports of resignations by two Congress MLAs, the meeting of former JD(S) state president H Vishwanath with a few BJP MPs set off tongues wagging on whether the JD(S) was set to lose one MLA to the saffron party too. Read more.

The death toll in Tuesday's wall collapse in Malad has risen to 24, authorities said today even as six people were killed and about 20 reported missing after Tiware dam in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri was breached owing to intense rainfall. Twelve houses near the dam were washed away and civil administration, police and volunteers are present at the spot for rescue operations. Follow LIVE updates.

The BJP in Telangana aims to enroll an additional 12 lakh members during the membership drive which would be kicked off in the city by party chief Amit Shah on July 6. The party's senior state unit leaders discussed the membership campaign, the visit of Shah and preparations for the municipal polls to be held next month at a meeting on Tuesday. Read more.

West Bengal minorities affairs and madrasa education ministry has called for a meeting to examine the educational details and backgrounds of madrasa heads, a day after ministry of home affairs revealed that some madrasas in the state are preaching religious extremism and helping the terrorist organisations. Read more.

With five million members, about 5,000 educational institutions and 2,600 medical institutions, the Syro-Catholic church — one of the three Catholic factions in Kerala — is a corporation in itself with huge wealth and unquestioned sway over its properties and members. The other two factions are the Latin Catholic and Syro-Malankara, divided on the basis of liturgy and allegiance to Eastern and Western orders. With Kerala becoming the Vatican's new crown jewel, Binoo K John writes that only a miracle can quell revolt in the Syro-Catholic Church. Read more.

Extending support to Network18’s ‘Mission Paani’ on Wednesday, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan said saving the resource was the need of the hour and “if we do not respect water, we will lose it”. ‘Mission Paani’ is a pan-India campaign by Network18 meant to spread awareness about water conservation. Find out more.