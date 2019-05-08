Take the pledge to vote

News18 Wrap: Rahul Says Sorry, AAP Ready to Endorse Gandhi for PM & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

News18.com

Updated:May 8, 2019, 7:01 PM IST
News18 Wrap: Rahul Says Sorry, AAP Ready to Endorse Gandhi for PM & Other Stories You Missed
Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressing a poll rally in Rae Bareli.
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

In case you missed it


Left with no alternative to bail himself out of contempt proceedings, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday tendered his "unconditional apology" to the Supreme Court for attributing 'Chowkidar chor hai' jibe to the top court. Read more.

Aap Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said he would be ready to support Congress chief Rahul Gandhi as the prime ministerial candidate if the grand old party promises to endorse full statehood for Delhi. Read more.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Kurukshetra, Haryana on Wednesday took potshots at the Congress party for hurling abuses at him, while claiming to go by the "dictionary of love" and accusing the BJP of using bad language in campaigns. Read more.

Rashtriya Janata Dal's tirade against rival BJP leader and PM - Narendra Modi took a creative turn on Wednesday with the Lalu Prasad Yadav-led party parodying the iconic nursery rhyme - "Johnny Johnny Yes Papa". Read more.

Read all stories related to Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on News18.com's LIVE Election tracker.

Hitting back at PM Narendra Modi for dubbing the Opposition "mahamilavati", Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Wednesday said that the prime minister was the most "adulterated" person who, despite being from "upper caste", calls himself "backward" for political gains. Read more.

A man who allegedly posed as an officer from the Anti-Corruption Bureau and demanded Rs 50,000 from a woman in Jamshedpur’s Mango area, was thrashed by the locals and the woman. Read more.

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan showed off their newborn son to the world on Wednesday, describing having a baby as "magic". Catch the first royal glimpse.

Asserting that it cannot go into the merits the clean chits given by the Election Commission to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah, the Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea moved by Congress MP Sushmita Dev. Read more.

Agree or Disagree


What's the best way to dismiss a woman? Call her crazy. And that's exactly what Game of Thrones, the show that gave us some of the strongest women characters in the history of television is doing right now. For a show that has so many interesting yet complex female characters, at least, to begin with, the men behind the latest season of Game of Thrones clearly struggle to write them. Yep, there's not a single female writer. Who's surprised? Read Adrija Bose's take on the sexism in 'woke' Game of Thrones.



