English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Wrap: Rahul to Contest from Wayanad and Amethi, PM Says Cong Scared of Hindus & Other Stories You Missed
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.
Loading...
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi will contest from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala besides his traditional stronghold of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh as the former is 'geographically important'. Unfazed by Gandhi's decision to contest from Kerala's Wayanad seat as well in the Lok Sabha elections, voters in Amethi say they will support "the son" of their "VIP constituency". Amethi goes to polls on May 6. Read more.
Launching a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi for picking Wayanad as his second seat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that Congress is now scared of contesting from areas dominated by majority population. BJP president Amit Shah Monday announced that Thushar Vellappally of Bharat Dharma Jana Sena, an ally of the saffron party in Kerala, will be the ruling NDA's candidate against Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad. Read more.
A day after Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s candidacy from Wayanad was confirmed, ‘Deshabhimani’, the Malayalam mouthpiece of the ruling CPI(M), put up an editorial in which he was addressed as ‘Pappu’, an oft-repeated mock-name of the Gandhi scion. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayana had earlier said that Gandhi's fight in Kerala is not against the BJP but the Left. Read more.
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehboob Mufti’s People Democratic Party on Monday welcomed prominent tribal activist and advocate, Talib Hussain into the party. Hussain was also at the forefront of the Kathua rape and murder case as a key witness, in which an eight-year-old girl from a minority nomadic community was abducted and gang-raped in January 2018. Read more.
BJP candidate for Bengaluru South Tejasvi Surya got a court order in his favour on Friday, restraining the media from publishing anything false, malicious and derogatory against him. The order comes after he filed an injunction suit in the city civil court in Bengaluru. Read more.
Read all stories related to Lok sabha Polls 2019 only on News18.com's LIVE Election tracker.
Facebook Inc said on Monday it was removing 687 pages and accounts linked to the Congress, just days before voting begins in a general election, because of "coordinated inauthentic behaviour" on the social media platform. Read more.
At least 70,000 declared illegal migrants in Assam have vanished before they could be deported back. The Assam government, in its affidavit to the Supreme Court, has admitted that 70,000 individuals who were declared foreigners by the tribunal are untraceable now. Read more.
Ahead of the 2019 general elections, over 100 members of the film fraternity— most of them Independent filmmakers— have appealed to the people of India to vote out the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from power. Among the 124 campaigning signatories are veteran documentary filmmaker Anand Patwardhan and S Durga director Sanal Sassidharan, who started the online movement along with filmmaker Jiju Antony.Read more.
Ending a week-long suspense and speculation, Congress president Rahul Gandhi has decided to contest from Kerala’s Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency apart from the Gandhi family’s traditional bastion of Amethi. The move, calculated to re-energise the grand old party in the south that sends 130 seats to the lower House, has undoubtedly cheered the Congress cadre in Kerala. But is Congress the only one benefiting with Gandhi's entry in Wayanad? Kay Benedict writes how the move could also prove to be good news for BJP. Read more.
Building up suspense in the run-up to any blockbuster election are the action-packed trailers of netas lobbying and posturing for tickets. 2019 is proving to be no different. With the first phase of polling just days away, the Congress has lost one MP and 21 MLAs to the cycle of defections, while the BJP lost five MPs and 12 MLAs. Read more.
In case you missed it
Congress president Rahul Gandhi will contest from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala besides his traditional stronghold of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh as the former is 'geographically important'. Unfazed by Gandhi's decision to contest from Kerala's Wayanad seat as well in the Lok Sabha elections, voters in Amethi say they will support "the son" of their "VIP constituency". Amethi goes to polls on May 6. Read more.
Launching a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi for picking Wayanad as his second seat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that Congress is now scared of contesting from areas dominated by majority population. BJP president Amit Shah Monday announced that Thushar Vellappally of Bharat Dharma Jana Sena, an ally of the saffron party in Kerala, will be the ruling NDA's candidate against Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad. Read more.
A day after Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s candidacy from Wayanad was confirmed, ‘Deshabhimani’, the Malayalam mouthpiece of the ruling CPI(M), put up an editorial in which he was addressed as ‘Pappu’, an oft-repeated mock-name of the Gandhi scion. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayana had earlier said that Gandhi's fight in Kerala is not against the BJP but the Left. Read more.
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehboob Mufti’s People Democratic Party on Monday welcomed prominent tribal activist and advocate, Talib Hussain into the party. Hussain was also at the forefront of the Kathua rape and murder case as a key witness, in which an eight-year-old girl from a minority nomadic community was abducted and gang-raped in January 2018. Read more.
BJP candidate for Bengaluru South Tejasvi Surya got a court order in his favour on Friday, restraining the media from publishing anything false, malicious and derogatory against him. The order comes after he filed an injunction suit in the city civil court in Bengaluru. Read more.
Read all stories related to Lok sabha Polls 2019 only on News18.com's LIVE Election tracker.
Facebook Inc said on Monday it was removing 687 pages and accounts linked to the Congress, just days before voting begins in a general election, because of "coordinated inauthentic behaviour" on the social media platform. Read more.
At least 70,000 declared illegal migrants in Assam have vanished before they could be deported back. The Assam government, in its affidavit to the Supreme Court, has admitted that 70,000 individuals who were declared foreigners by the tribunal are untraceable now. Read more.
Ahead of the 2019 general elections, over 100 members of the film fraternity— most of them Independent filmmakers— have appealed to the people of India to vote out the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from power. Among the 124 campaigning signatories are veteran documentary filmmaker Anand Patwardhan and S Durga director Sanal Sassidharan, who started the online movement along with filmmaker Jiju Antony.Read more.
Agree or Disagree
Ending a week-long suspense and speculation, Congress president Rahul Gandhi has decided to contest from Kerala’s Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency apart from the Gandhi family’s traditional bastion of Amethi. The move, calculated to re-energise the grand old party in the south that sends 130 seats to the lower House, has undoubtedly cheered the Congress cadre in Kerala. But is Congress the only one benefiting with Gandhi's entry in Wayanad? Kay Benedict writes how the move could also prove to be good news for BJP. Read more.
Art of the Day
Building up suspense in the run-up to any blockbuster election are the action-packed trailers of netas lobbying and posturing for tickets. 2019 is proving to be no different. With the first phase of polling just days away, the Congress has lost one MP and 21 MLAs to the cycle of defections, while the BJP lost five MPs and 12 MLAs. Read more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
PM Modi Sounds Poll Bugle, Takes Swipe At Congress’ NYAY Scheme
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
-
Wednesday 27 March , 2019
Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Thursday 28 March , 2019 PM Modi Sounds Poll Bugle, Takes Swipe At Congress’ NYAY Scheme
Thursday 28 March , 2019 The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
Wednesday 27 March , 2019 Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers Endgame Director Joe Russo 'Potentially Talking' to Priyanka Chopra for Future Projects
- Facebook is Limiting Fake News in India Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Here is How
- First-Time Lottery Player Wins Rs 69 Lakh After Being Gifted Rs 200 Ticket
- Taimur Ali Khan to Debut in Karan Johar’s Next, Shah Rukh Khan to Play His Dad
- Woman Gives Birth To her Own Granddaughter at Age 61
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results