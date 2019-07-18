News18 Wrap: Rain Kills 27 in Mumbai, Modi Pulls up Akash Vijayvargiya & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

In case you missed it

At least 27 people have been killed in rain-related incidents in Mumbai alone, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation confirmed on Tuesday, as heavy rains forced authorities to declare a public holiday today to ensure safety of Mumbaikars. At least 18 people were killed and six others injured after a compound wall collapsed on Tuesday due to heavy rains in Malad area here, NDRF officials said. The incident happened around 2am when the compound wall in Pimpripada of Malad East area collapsed and people living in shanties adjacent to wall got trapped under the debris.

Follow LIVE updates here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday pulled up Akash Vijayvargiya, son of veteran BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, for assaulting a civic official with a bat during a demolition drive. At the BJP’s parliamentary party meeting, Modi said the party did not need netas (lawmakers) who spoil its image. “Beta kisi ka bhi ho, manmaani nahi chalegi (whosoever’s son it may be, bad behaviour will not be tolerated),” he said. Read more.

Actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol, who attracted criticism after appointing another person as his ‘representative’ to take care of his constituency Gurdaspur in Punjab, on Tuesday said the decision was taken to ensure that no work is disrupted or delayed during his absence. Read more.

Stability has not been a trademark of the Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka for over a year of its rule now. With two Congress legislators resigning from the assembly on Monday, the coalition has suffered yet another setback. Read more.

In a major setback for the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh, the Centre has declared as ‘unconstitutional’ the decision to issue Scheduled Caste certificates to 17 Most Backward Caste (MBC)s. Read more.

During cyclones, when storm surges have devastating impacts on coastal communities, mangrove roots and branches form a barricade against the intrusion of saline water and also act as wind breakers. Yet, we are cutting down mangrove forests faster than ever. Read News18.com's special report on the impact of cutting mangroves.

Agree or disagree

Not many would like to be in the shoes of finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman this week. The second-term NDA government is slated to present its maiden Budget on Friday and all eyes will be on the measures Sitharaman announces to tackle the visible stress afflicting the Indian economy. With budget 2019 upon us, Sindhu Bhattacharya writes that the triple problems of faltering growth, rising costs and dwindling revenues may the biggest challenges in front of the Fin Min. Read more.

Art of the Day

Network18 on Monday launched ‘Mission Paani’, a pan-India campaign meant to spread awareness on water conservation. CNN-News18 and other Network18 channels through their viewers across the nation will be creating consciousness for the immediate need to save water, along with informing people about the dangerous pace at which the country is losing its life-saving resource. Find out more.