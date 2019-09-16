News18 Wrap: RBI Governor on GDP Slowdown, Farooq Abdullah Detained Under Public Safety Act & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

In case you missed it

Alarming Trend: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said India's gross domestic production (GDP) growth at 5 per cent came as a surprise and was much worse than all predictions. He also acknowledged that India is going through an economic slowdown, further stating that getting growth back on track should be the highest priority of the government. Read more.

Abdullah Detained: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah, who has been under house arrest since the Centre scrapped Article 370, has been slapped with charges under Public Safety Act. The Act allows the government to detain a person for up to two years without a trial. It was first promulgated during the tenure of Sheikh Abdullah, Farooq Abdullah’s father. Read more.

Oil Impact: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das cautioned that Saudi Aramco oil crisis could affect India's capital account deficit along with fiscal deficit numbers. Crude oil prices rose sharply after an attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities cut over 5 percent of the global oil supply. This raises a lot of concerns for India, which is the third-largest oil consumer in the world. Read more.

Highest Loss: At a time when the government appears to be clearing the runway for Air India’s disinvestment to take off, the airline flying into its highest-ever net loss is surely unwelcome news. A senior official of the airline has told that Air India managed to lose about Rs 23 crore every single day, taking its net loss for 2018-19 to about Rs 8,400 crore. Read more.

Farmers Protest: Hefty fines under amended Motor Vehicles Act led to violent agitation in Uttarakhand's Roorkee where farmers came out in large numbers to protest against the provisions and set ablaze two motorcycles. Farmers alleged that since the new law has come into force, they are being penalised heavily. Read more.

Language Row: Amid growing clamour over Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' appeal, senior BJP leader and Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa joined the voices in opposition and stressed on the importance of Kannada, the state's language. He said he will never compromise its importance and his government is committed to promote Kannada and the state's culture. Read more.

Agree or Disagree

Philosopher and author Ayn Rand called America’s big business a “persecuted minority”. The term is truer for India Inc as well as for the rich of our country who are not just persecuted but also routinely maligned, heavily taxed, and regularly jeered all the time by politicians, intellectuals, and other opinion makers. Jawaharlal Nehru University vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar’s snide remark about the insouciance of “our great industrialists” in matters regarding philanthropy is a recent case in point. Read the piece by Ravi Shanker Kapoor, who argues that the favourite targets of politicians are industrialists and entrepreneurs.

Art of the Day

Low rainfall, combined with a critical depletion of groundwater resources in Haryana, has forced farmers to use dirty, untreated sewage water to try and irrigate their crops.

