News18 Wrap: Ayodhya Dispute Hearings Conclude, Abhijit Banerjee's Warning and Other Stories You May Have Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

In case you missed it

Final Verdict: The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved its judgement in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case after hearing arguments from all the concerned parties. This came after the court earlier in the afternoon witnessed high drama on the last day of hearings after the Chief Justice of India fixed 5 p.m as the deadline for concluding arguments in the protracted legal battle. Read more.

Deploring Banking Sector: Speaking in context of scam-hit PMC Bank and the emerging problems in the banking sector Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee said the Indian banking sector is facing a huge, deep-rooted crisis that requires immediate attention. The Nobel Prize winner said several banks are staring at a financial crisis and the deeper one goes, the more problems will come out of the closet. Read more.

Human Rights Buzz: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir denied women from the state inheritance rights and this was a "serious human rights violation" that no one spoke about but human rights has become a "global buzzword" following the revocation of the temporary constitutional provision. She said that Article 370 denied fundamental rights to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Read more.

Kejriwal's App: Ahead of Assembly elections next year, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched his own mobile app to stay in touch with volunteers and people, and tackle fake news spread against the Aam Aadmi Party. Kejriwal said the AK app is available for download in Google Play Store or users can download it by giving a missed call on a given number, after which a link to the app will be sent to the user's phone. Read more.

CBI Against Bail: The CBI opposed in the Supreme Court the bail plea of senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram, arrested in the INX Media corruption case, saying a "strong prima facie" case has been made out against him. Additional Solicitor General appearing for the CBI, said that they have "cogent materials" about how Chidambaram had tried to influence the witnesses. Read more.

Final Stretch: The registration of Sikh pilgrims for using the much-awaited Kartarpur Sahib corridor will begin in four days. Govind Mohan, chairperson of the Land Ports Authority of India, said that the online system of registration will open on October 20. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the Indian side of the Kartarpur corridor on November 8 and the construction work would be completed by October 31. Read more.

Agree or Disagree

It isn’t every day that an economist is a celebrity in India, but today Abhijit rightfully is. Stories of his school and college days are making headlines, his anti-government speeches, and his thoughts on growth and poverty are being culled out of newspaper archives. All these different reports stitched together may give us a glimpse of the Indian-American Nobel Laureate, but to understand the man, and all that he stands for, one has to focus on his work for which he has been awarded the Nobel Prize. Read the piece by Shagata Mukherjee, who writes about how Abhijit Banerjee brought the poor at the Centre of development economics.

Art of the Day

On the last day of hearing in the Supreme Court, Sunni Waqf Board seeks to withdraw from the Ayodhya title dispute.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.