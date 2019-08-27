News18 Wrap: SC Extends Chidambaram's Protection, Launch of Mission Paani & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

Chidambaram's Protection: The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended till tomorrow protection from arrest granted to former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case. A bench of Justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna said it would hear the arguments of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Chidambaram's two petitions, including the challenge to remand orders, on Wednesday. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Chidambaram, filed an application seeking direction to the ED to produce the transcripts of the questioning conducted on December 19 last year and January 1 and January 21 this year in the case. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for ED, said he would like to reply to the fresh application during the course of his arguments. The transcripts will show whether Chidambaram was evasive during his questioning, as alleged by the ED, Sibal said. Read more.

Mission Paani: Launching News18’s Mission Paani campaign to raise awareness on water conservation, Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday lauded the initiative as a “historic” step towards creating a water-sufficient India. “What can happen to us if there is no water? We need to give such examples and also examples of how water conservation can be done. Every individual has to do something to make it count,” Bachchan said. Hailing the campaign, he also said that this spreads the message to the entire nation. The veteran actor also talked about various measures to conserve water and said, “Approximately, a person uses more than 140 buckets of water on themselves per year. We need to lessen that." Extending support to the cause, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the state government will work with Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan towards the cause of conserving water. Read more.

Amazon Fire: Brazil on Monday rejected aid from G7 countries to fight wildfires in the Amazon, with a top official telling French President Emmanuel Macron to take care of "his home and his colonies." Nearly 80,000 forest fires have broken out in Brazil since the beginning of the year — just over half of them in the massive Amazon basin that regulates part of Earth's carbon cycle and climate. G7 countries made the $20 million aid offer to fight the blazes at the Biarritz summit hosted by Macron, who insisted they should be discussed as a top priority. "We appreciate (the offer), but maybe those resources are more relevant to reforest Europe," said Onyx Lorenzoni, chief of staff to President Jair Bolsonaro. "Macron cannot even avoid a foreseeable fire in a church that is a world heritage site," he added, referring to the fire in April that devastated the Notre-Dame cathedral. "What does he intend to teach our country?". Read more.

Jobs in J&K: As part of its development push for Jammu and Kashmir, the Union government is likely to soon announce 50,000 jobs for the youth of the region. Top sources in the government told reporters that a blueprint for generating employment is ready and the armed forces may be the first avenue for job creation in Jammu and Kashmir. "The Modi government wants meaningful engagement with the youth of Jammu and Kashmir. The government has already asked the paramilitary and the Army to recruit from J&K," a government official told CNN-News18. The official added that the security forces may soon announce a recruitment drive in the state-turned-Union territory. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) also indicated that the Union government was keen to ensure normalcy in the Valley that has seen severe restrictions for the last three weeks. Union Home Secretary A Bhalla chaired an inter-ministerial meeting on Tuesday, where several development initiatives for Jammu and Kashmir were discussed. Read more.

Girl Missing: Days after she accused former union minister and BJP leader, Swami Chinmayanand, of harassment and “destroying the lives of several girls”, a law student from SS Law College in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur has gone missing from her college hostel. In a video posted on Friday, the girl alleged that Chinmayanand, director of her college, is threatening to kill her and her family as she has evidences that could land him in trouble. She asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath for help. She is untraceable since Saturday, a day after posting the video on Facebook live. No report or case has been lodged by the police so far. Her father has given a written complaint against Chinmayanand, former MoS Home. No case has been registered against Swami Chinmayanand by the police so far. When asked, S Chinappa SSP Shahjahanpur, said he doesn’t know anything about the viral video. Read more.

Name Change: The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Tuesday decided to rechristen the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium as Arun Jaitley Stadium in the memory of its former president who passed away on Saturday. The renaming will take place on September 12 at a function where a stand at the Kotla will be named after India captain Virat Kohli as announced earlier. The ground will continue to be known as the Feroz Shah Kotla, as it is only the stadium that has been renamed by the DDCA. Speaking on this initiative, DDCA president Rajat Sharma said: "It was Arun Jaitley's support and encouragement that players like Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Ashish Nehra, Rishabh Pant and many others could make India proud." Jaitley, during his tenure at DDCA, is credited with renovating the stadium into a modern facility, increasing its capacity to accommodate more fans besides constructing world class dressing rooms. Read more.

Rising Malaria: Malaria cases are on the rise in Odisha, threatening to undo the state’s successful efforts since 2016 to keep the mosquito-borne disease under check. From 2,584 in May and 2,714 in June, malaria positive cases shot up to a whopping 7,236 cases in July. Health authorities attribute the monsoon disease to a spurt in hot and humid weather conditions and inadequate use of Long-Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLINs) during the beginning of transmission months. Malkangiri and Rayagada districts have reported 2,239 and 1,023 cases in July, respectively. ria, chikungunya and dengue. Last year, successful malaria control programmes like Durgama Anchalare Malaria Nirakaran (DAMaN) had significantly brought down malaria cases in the two districts. Despite an overall decline of 49 per cent in 2019 compared to 2018, more number of malaria cases have been reported in “high-burden districts” this July. Read more.

India’s economy is in the throes of a slowdown, with consumption falling across rural as well as urban markets, exports in trouble and industrial production slowing down. GDP growth for the first quarter of this fiscal (April-June 2019) is believed to have fallen further from the 5.8 per cent, 20-quarter low figure seen in the immediately previous quarter. The government was widely expected to announce a fiscal stimulus worth lakhs of crores of additional expenditure over the weekend to kick-start economic growth. But finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman instead came up with a string of revival measures, which are welcome, that involve little extra government spending.

Will the RBI largesse push the government to actually hike public spending or announce further measures to boost growth? This remains to be seen. Read the piece by Sidhu Bhattacharya to know more.

Days after Congress MP Shashi Tharoor expressed support for party colleague Jairam Ramesh who had publicly declared that it is wrong to “demonise Prime Minister Narendra Modi”, the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on Tuesday sought an explanation from the Thiruvananthapuram MP over the issue.

