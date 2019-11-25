News18 wrap: SC Gives 24-Hour Breather to Fadnavis in Maha, Irrigation Scam Probe Closed & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

Maha chaos: After taking oath for a second term as the Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis took charge on Monday amid the controversy over the circumstances around which he was reinstated to the seat. Meanwhile, Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut today invited Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai, where he said the three-party combine will showcase their show of strength. Earlier today, the Supreme Court reserved till 10.30am on Tuesday its order on a plea by the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena combine’s plea against the Maharashtra Governor's decision to swear in Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister in a midnight coup engineered by the BJP with the support of Ajit Pawar. Read more.

Curious timing: Investigation in nine cases related to the alleged 70,000 crore Maharashtra irrigation scam was closed on Monday, two days after Ajit Pawar broke ties with his uncle Sharad Pawar to join hands with the BJP and was sworn in as the deputy chief minister. Read more.

Strike called off: The nearly two-month-old strike by employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation over various demands was called off on Monday, a top trade union leader said. The TSRTC employee unions’ Joint Action Committee (JAC) leader, Aswathama Reddy, said the decision to end the strike after 52 days was taken to halt alleged attempts to 'privatise' the corporation. Read more.

Parliamentary drama: Following the sloganeering against the swearing-in of a BJP-led government in Maharashtra, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla may suspend Congress MPs Hibi Eden and T N Prathapan for storming the Well of the House and obstructing Parliament proceedings, sources said on Monday. Read more.

Sweaters for cows: The Yogi Adityanath government’s announcement to provide coats for cows in Ayodhya has drawn scathing criticism from the Congress with the opposition party questioning the move when lakhs of government school students have still not been given free sweaters. Read more.

The October 4, 1957 announcement by Tass, the Soviet Union news agency, of the successful launch of the first artificial satellite Sputnik 1 had caused a great deal of shock to the American people. Proud of their technological prowess, the news had a ‘Pearl Harbor’ effect on public sentiment. However, notwithstanding all the criticism of the Eisenhower administration, there was also a long-term positive impact. The Sputnik launch spurred a determination in the American leadership to become a world leader in military technology. Lt Gen (Retd) DS Hooda explains how India's DRDO could learn from the US when it comes to upgrading military might. Read more.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that all refugee colonies on central government and private lands up to 3 acres will be regularised. The displaced people will also be given land rights by the Trinamool Congress government, Banerjee said. Read more.

