LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

News18 Wrap: SC Orders Mediation in Ayodhya Dispute, PM Modi Condemns Attacks on Kashmiris & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

News18.com

Updated:March 8, 2019, 7:20 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
News18 Wrap: SC Orders Mediation in Ayodhya Dispute, PM Modi Condemns Attacks on Kashmiris & Other Stories You Missed
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
Loading...
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

In case you missed it


A dispute that has been confined to the four walls of several courtrooms over the past five decades would now be before a panel of mediators who would attempt to find a "permanent solution" to the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute. The Supreme Court on Friday referred the politically sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case for mediation by a panel headed by former apex court judge F M I Kallifulla and gave it eight weeks to complete the process. The other members of the panel will be spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravishankar and senior advocate Sriram Panchu, said a five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi. Read more.

But what is mediation and how does mediation work in India? What are the steps that could yield a possible solution to this several decade old dispute in Ayodhya? News18 answers some basic questions about the mediation process. Read more.

Who are the three members of the panel in-charge of the Ram-Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute's mediation process? Read News18.com's special report.

Welcoming the Supreme Court move to refer the long-pending Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute for mediation just months ahead of the general elections, veteran Congress leader Salman Khurshid said the top court has "killed two birds with one stone". Read more.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked state governments to take strict action if there is any attack on Kashmiris and described those who assaulted two traders in Lucknow as "crazed people." Referring to the recent assault on the two Kashmiri men in Lucknow’s Daliganj area, Modi said, "It is very important to maintain an atmosphere of unity in the country". Read more.

The sprawling seaside mansion of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, accused in the $ 2 billion PNB fraud case, was demolished Friday using explosives, Raigad District Collector Vijay Suryawanshi said. The district collector said it was a controlled blast. The senior IAS official had issued the demolition orders after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) handed over the property situated in Raigad district, over 90 km from here. Find out more.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday promised to strive for the passage of the women's reservation bill in the Parliament and adopt a policy of zero tolerance towards atrocities on women if his party comes to power. Read more.

Follow all stories related to Lok Sabha 2019 elections on News18.com's LIVE Election Tracker.

On International Women's Day, Indian housewives ask, 'can the government get my husband to make me tea?' News18.com takes a deep dive into the lives of Indian housewives, their dreams, conflicts and aspirations, and finds out that most homemakers are made to feel that their work is "nothing". Read more.

Click on 'Women At Work' to read more stories that are part of News18.com's special series for International Women's Day.

Agree or disagree?



When the second wave of the #MeToo movement began, exactly a year after Raya Sarkar published a list of alleged sexual harassers in academia, there was infectious hope in the air — a heightened sense of the calm before the storm. As women, we are taught the repercussions of challenging men before we even learn how to write in cursive. There were very few who didn’t understand the terrible backlash they’d face if men are named as harassers. And yet women came out in large numbers. Rituparna Chatterjee writes that through women did their part, the post-MeToo months in India have been an eye-opener. Read the journalist's take on how celebrating Women's Day in post-MeToo India is a farce.

Art of the Day



MIG21-Crash-Illustration

A MIG-21 jet of the Indian Air Force crashed in Shoba Sar Ki Dhani area in Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Friday afternoon. Although the pilot managed to eject safely, the crash has once again led to concerns over the condition of the fighter jets that are well past their expiry date. Read News18.com's special report on the trajectory of the Mig-21, India's 'Flying Coffin'.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram