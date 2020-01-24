News18 Wrap: SC Refuses Blanket Ban on NSA Imposition, CJI Asks Govt to Reduce Citizens's Tax Burden & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

No blanket ban: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a plea challenging the imposition of the National Security Act (NSA) in few states and the national capital amid anti-CAA protests. A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Indira Banerjee said that it cannot pass a blanket order with regard to the imposition of NSA and asked lawyer ML Sharma to withdraw the plea. Read more.

Jharkhand massacre: At the core of the Patthargarhi related violence that has claimed the lives of seven people in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district is a strange 14-point programme that the leaders of this anti-government movement are forcing villagers to adhere to. Non-compliance is being threatened with death. Read News18.com's special report to find out more.

Respite for students: Burden of paying contractual employees in state-run educational institutions cannot be put on students and the government has to find the funds, the Delhi High Court said on Friday, asking the Jawaharlal Nehru University to allow those who have not yet registered for the winter session to do so under the old hostel manual. Read more.

Tax and injustice: Just a week ahead of the Union Budget, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde on Friday said arbitrary and excessive tax resulted in social injustice and asked the government to reduce the burden on citizens. Drawing an analogy, the CJI referred to ancient taxation laws in India and said that tax should be collected from people like a honey bee draws nectar from a flower without harming it. Read more.

Severe slowdown: India's corporate and income tax collection for the current year is likely to fall for the first time in at least two decades, over half a dozen senior tax officials told Reuters, amid a sharp fall in economic growth and cut in corporate tax rates. Read more.

Coronavirus scare: Even as China is ravaged by the deadly coronavirus, a purported video of a Chinese woman nibbling a bat’s wing at a restaurant has left netizens in disbelief. The deadly new virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market selling snake, bats, poultry, and other farm animals in China’s Wuhan city. Watch the video.

During the recent Raisina Dialogue in Delhi, the newly appointed Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, spoke on a range of issues. One of his comments was on radicalisation in Kashmir. He spoke about 12-year old children being radicalised, and his prescription was that some of them needed to be put in de-radicalisation camps similar to those in Pakistan. A few days later, the Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police supported the idea of de-radicalisation camps as a “good development”. Lt Gen (Retd) DS Hooda writes how such deradicalisation camps for children could lead to a recipe for disaster. Read more.

