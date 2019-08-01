News18 Wrap: SC Sets Deadline in Unnao Case, Pak Offers Consular Access to Kulbhushan & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

Court Deadline: The Supreme Court on Thursday set a 45-day deadline for trial in the five cases related to the Unnao rape survivor even as it directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to complete the probe in the woman’s accident case within a week. Read more to know about the court updates. Meanwhile, faced with massive public outrage, the BJP on Thursday expelled its jailed rape accused, Kuldeep Senegar.

CCD Founder Debt: Café Coffee Day founder-owner VG Siddhartha, whose body was found in a river in Karnataka on Wednesday — a day after a purported letter written by him surfaced — had a personal debt of Rs 1,000 crore, a report said. The debt was primarily raised through three entities - Devadarshini Info Technologies, Gonibedu Coffee and Coffee Day Consolidations. However, the documents do not specify whether the debts have been repaid. Read more to know the details.

Bills Passed: The Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed The National Medical Commission Bill, 2019, which will replace the corruption-plagued Medical Council of India (MCI) with a new body. The step has been described by the government as one of the biggest reforms for medical education in the country. The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019, was also moved in the Upper House in the backdrop of opposition parties alleging that legislations are being bulldozed through Parliament. Read more to know more about Parliament updates.

Pak Offers Access: Pakistan on Thursday offered consular access to Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav 10 days after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) at The Hague directed Islamabad to do so. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar confirmed that Delhi had received such a proposal.he spoke about it at a recent conference. Read more.

Fake Identity: Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, who is wanted in India in connection with the $2 billion Punjab National Bank fraud and money laundering case, seemed to really fancy himself as Edmond Dantes, the protagonist of the 1844 French classic ‘The Count of Monte Cristo’ by Alexander Dumas. It has now been revealed, that Modi assumed a secret identity in London in the name of the book’s title character to avoid the glare of the Enforcement Directorate and other law enforcement agencies. Read his emails and other messages, which have been accessed by CNN-News18 via Indian intelligence agencies.

Zomato Action: The Madhya Pradesh police have decided to initiate ‘preventive action’ against the Jabalpur man, Amit Shukla, who cancelled his Zomato order citing the religion of the delivery executive. The police have sought a written undertaking from the man that he would not spread religious hatred. Read more.

Sudini Jaipal Reddy was an exceptional figure in India's public life, for all of five decades. He was a true democrat, whose intellect, integrity, courage and tolerance for differing perspectives made him a universally respected politician. Scion of a well-off land-owning family, he overcame life-long physical limitations (with the same insouciance that he transcended the feudal milieu to which he was born) to carve a place for himself in national politics, on the centre-left of the spectrum. Starting as a student leader in the 1960s, he went to become a Cabinet minister several times over. Read the piece by Bhavdeep Kang to find out how Jaipal defied the standard perception of a politician.

What happens in 1-internet minute? World Wide Web day on August 1, is dedicated to web browsing and the power of the internet to bring knowledge at the tip of your fingers.