News18 Wrap: Sharad Pawar Cancels ED Visit, Communication Curbs Add Fresh Challenge to Kashmir & Other Stories You Missed

Cancelled ED-Visit: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, who had declared that he would go to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office on Friday in what was seen as a dare after being named in a money laundering case, cancelled his visit citing law and order situation in Mumbai. NCP leader Nawab Malik said that the ED sent an e-mail directing Pawar to not visit the office and when required, the ED will intimate him. However, Pawar is firm on visiting the office. Read more.

Communication Curbs: What has changed? Officials in the security establishment say restrictions on internet and mobile telephony services in the Valley have emerged as a fresh challenge as the counter-insurgency grid is striving to communicate with sources and keeping track of militant movements has become more difficult.Sightings of jihadists has shot up, say police sources. Since August 5, 35 sightings have been reported and in Srinagar alone, there have been over 40 sightings of jihadists. Read more.

Pakistan's Infiltration: The India Army released a video showing terrorists trying to infiltrate into India from the Pakistan side of the LoC in Kashmir’s Kupwara district. The video, which shows the terrorists emerging from behind rocks on a hill in Kashmir’s northern district, is reported to be of July 30, nearly a week before the Centre abrogated Article 370 which accorded special status to J&K. However, they are seen retracting after strong retaliation from the Indian Army. Read more.

Rajinikanth's Party: After actor-turned-politician Chiranjeevi in an interview to a Tamil magazine advised Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth to be stay away from politics, suspended Tamil Nadu Congress member and P Chidambaram's loyalist claimed that the Tamil superstar, Rajinikanth will launch his political party in six months. While Kamal Haasan has launched his political party and contested Lok Sabha polls, Rajinikanth is yet to take the step and launch his party. Read more.

Untraceable Ex-Chief: A 10-member CBI team sent to Kolkata to track down former city police commissioner Rajeev Kumar, who has been evading summons in connection with the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam, has returned to its headquarters in Delhi, an agency official said. The special team, which came down to the state capital on September 17, visited numerous locations in and around the city over the past week but failed to locate Kumar. Read more.

Hong Kong Rally: Thousands of people are expected to rally in Hong Kong's centre on Saturday evening after authorities granted a permit for a gathering at Tamar Park, next to the headquarters of Hong Kong's legislative council. The Asian financial hub marks the fifth anniversary this weekend of the start of the "Umbrella" protests, a series of pro-democracy demonstrations in 2014 that failed to wrest concessions from Beijing. Read more.

For Sharad Pawar, who aspired to be the Prime Minister and President of the country, a case of money-laundering and corruption comes as a rude shock in the run-up to Maharashtra elections. The NCP chief was always seen to be prime minister material — maverick, hands-on, fox-like, crafty. Pawar hasn’t lost an electoral battle since 1976, a distinction that eluded even former prime ministers like Indira Gandhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The alleged Rs 25,000-crore Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) scam dates back to 2012 when activist Surinder Arora had accused Pawar of “criminal conspiracy and abetment”. Was the Modi government then not aware of it when it decided to confer the country’s second-highest civilian honour on Pawar? Read the piece by Rasheed Kidwai who argue that Pawar's political stature has been hugely diminished today.

