News18 Wrap: Soldier Dies in Firing by Bangladesh Troops, Sunni Waqf Board Confirms Ayodhya Settlement Offer & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

In case you missed it

Security Tightened: A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was killed and another injured on Thursday after a Bangladeshi border guard fired from his AK-47 rifle at a 'flag meeting' along the international border of the two countries in West Bengal. The "apparent high-handedness" of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) troops has led to tension between the two sides, Ties between the two forces that guard the 4,096-km international border have been very cordial and no bullet has been fired between them for decades. Read more.

Shah On Muslims: In an exclusive interview to News18 Network18 Group, Union home Minister Amit Shah explained his government’s stand to offer citizenship to only Hindus, Christians, Buddhists and Jains, but not Muslims. “The reason is if minorities from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh come here to save their lives they are refugees and not illegal immigrants. If someone comes here to earn livelihood or to disrupt law and order, then they are intruders,” Shah said in response to a question on why the offer does not hold good for Muslims. Read more.

Ayodhya Mediation: The lawyer for the Sunni Waqf Board, one of the Muslim parties in the politically sensitive Ayodhya land dispute case, has confirmed that a compromise offer was made to the Hindu parties through the mediation panel on Wednesday. “Outside the court, before the mediation committee, parties have put across their case and reached some terms that I can't disclose right now," said the advocate of the Board. Read more.

INX Media Case: A Delhi court on Thursday sent former finance minister P Chidambaram for custodial interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till October 24 in the INX Media money laundering case. The probe agency has sought 14-day custodial interrogation of the 74-year old senior Congress leader. The court earlier issued production warrant against him in the INX Media money laundering case lodged by the ED. Read more.

Fixing Blame: Responding to finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's statement blaming him for the ongoing bank crisis in the country, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said the "government is obsessed with trying to fix blame on its opponent". Accusing the Centre of not willing to adopt people-oriented policies, he said its apathy was evident in Sitharaman’s press statements. Earlier Sitharaman at an event in the US, said she held the Manmohan Singh-Raghuram Rajan combination responsible for subjecting public sector banks (PSBs) to their "worst phase". Read more.

Pak Reacts: Pakistan said that it has "exclusive rights" over three Western rivers and any attempt by India to divert the flow of these rivers would be considered an "act of aggression". Addressing an election rally in Haryana early this week, Modi reportedly said that his government would stop the water flowing to Pakistan. Tension between India and Pakistan escalated after New Delhi revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5. Read more.

Twitter On Trump: Twitter has told California Senator and Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris that it will not suspend US President Donald Trump's account. In a letter sent to the Harris presidential campaign, Twitter refused to entertain Harris' request who asked Twitter to suspend Trump's account for attacking lawmakers and the whistleblower behind a complaint on his shady dealings with Ukraine. Trump has repeatedly used Twitter to attack his political opponents. Read more.

Agree or Disagree

On World Mental Health Day (October 10), men from across the country took to social media to voice their thoughts on how rigid gender norms about what it means to be a man have caged them in a way that is detrimental to their mental wellbeing. Starting from early childhood and well beyond, men are constantly conditioned to repress their emotions. Because of this, they have a tendency to minimise their depressive symptoms, perpetuating the belief that women tend to be far more predisposed to depression. Research shows, however, that differential rates in diagnosis are more influenced by gender norms than genetics or physiology. It is rare to see conversations among men about toxic masculinity and what they can do to dismantle these norms that harm them and their capacity for healthy relationships. Read the piece by Ratna Gill, who questions that as a city and a society where men are hungry to engage in dialogue on their own masculinity, what are we doing to create spaces where they can do so.

Art of the Day

Many areas in the Delhi-National Capital Region recorded air quality in the "very poor" category, with particulate matter less than 10 micrometers in diameter being the primary pollutant. Read more.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.