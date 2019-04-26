Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

News18 Wrap: Sri Lanka Prez Says He Didn't Get Intel Reports, Jet Staff to Remain Unpaid & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

News18.com

Updated:April 26, 2019, 7:11 PM IST
News18 Wrap: Sri Lanka Prez Says He Didn't Get Intel Reports, Jet Staff to Remain Unpaid & Other Stories You Missed
People carry a casket during a mass for victims, two days after a string of suicide bomb attacks on churches and luxury hotels across the island on Easter Sunday, in Negombo, Sri Lanka. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

In case you missed it



On April 21, Sri Lanka was struck by the deadliest attack it had seen in a decade, with the Islamic State claiming responsibility for multiple attacks on churches and hotels across the country, killing 253 people. Since then, Sri Lanka has been on edge, with mass funerals and large-scale inspections across the length and breadth of the country. President Maithripala Sirisena talks to News18 about the lapse of intelligence authorities and officials, the need for declaring Emergency, and why he is certain his country will bounce back from this tragedy in no time. Read excerpts.

Jet Airways employees will continue to be in the deep-end over salary payments as CEO of the grounded airlines - Vinay Dube, said that banks have been unable to make commitments regarding their remuneration. Read more.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assets worth Rs 2.5 crore including a residential plot in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, fixed deposits of Rs 1.27 crore and Rs 38,750 cash in hand, according to his affidavit filed with the Election Commission on Friday. Read more.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for opening bank accounts. "Narendra Modi has done one good thing that he opened bank accounts. But he sends money to Anil Ambani. I will deposit that money to those accounts that Modi opened," he said, adding that the party's proposed NYAY scheme was a surgical strike on poverty.https://www.news18.com/news/politics/rahul-promises-kisan-budget-law-to-prevent-farmers-going-to-jail-for-failing-to-repay-loans-2118537.html

Read all stories related to Lok Sabha Elections 2019 only on News18.com's LIVE Election Tracker.

Curbing insurgency in the Northeast has been his biggest achievement as home minister, according to Rajnath Singh who says Naxal violence in the country is also on the wane. The Union home minister asserts that BJP will come back to power with a thumping majority as people want the good governance of the Narendra Modi dispensation to continue. Read more.

Dismissing the possibility of any threat to Sunil Jakhar, the Congress candidate for the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat, against BJP's Sunny Deol, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday said that the latter was just a "filmy fauji" with no ground support in the constituency. Read more.

A dozen luxury cars of PNB scam accused businessmen Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi have been auctioned, fetching the government exchequer Rs 3.29 crore, the ED said Friday. The vehicles were attached by the agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the past. Read more.

Stating that the law was the same for every citizen in the country and even the Prime Minister’s house could be raided if any wrongdoing was suspected, Narendra Modi said neither Congress president Rahul Gandhi nor his courtiers, like Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, would be spared as far as corruption was concerned. Read more.

The Aam Admi Party has accused BJP's East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir of holding two voter IDs and has filed a criminal complaint against him in Tis Hazari Court over the issue. AAP East Delhi candidate Atishi termed it criminal and has called for his "immediate disqualification". Read more.

Agree or Disagree



Sunny Deol, aka Singh Sahab the Great, is contesting from Gurdaspur. He is the latest among the Poster Boys of the BJP. By giving the ticket to The Hero, the BJP has provoked the Krodh of Kavita Khanna, whose candidature was overlooked. She was Betaab for a ticket and is now being Ziddi and threatening to contest as an Independent. Whether her Dushmani will be Ghatak to the Jeet of the Bollywood Yodha remains to be seen. Bhavdeep Kang writes why political parties are so keen on fielding Bollywood celebrities as poll candidates. Read more.
Live TV

