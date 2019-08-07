News18 Wrap: Sushma Swaraj's Final Farewell, Over 100 Arrests in Kashmir & Other Updates

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

In case you missed it

People's Minister: Former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj was cremated with full state honours at the Lodhi Road crematorium here on Wednesday. Hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and veteran party leader Lal Krishna Advani, bade farewell. Swaraj, who also served as the Leader of Opposition and chief minister of Delhi, was given full state honours after which her body was cremated in the electric crematorium. Swaraj died on Tuesday night at the age of 67. The senior BJP leader was brought to AIIMS around 9:30pm and was taken to the emergency ward after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. Read to know more about the 'People's Minister'.

Arrest amidst Curfew: Amid a complete lockdown with a paralysing curfew imposed and all lines of communication snapped, security agencies have arrested over 100 people, including political leaders and activists, as they were considered a threat to peace and tranquility in the Kashmir valley, officials said on Wednesday. Read more.

Ayodhya Hearings: The unshakeable faith of believers is evidence that the disputed site in Ayodhya was the birthplace of Lord Ram, 'Ram Lalla Virajman', a party in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, told the Supreme Court on Wednesday. He said that Valmiki Ramayana mentions at three places that Lord Ram was born in Ayodhya. Senior advocate K Prasaran, appearing for deity 'Ram Lalla', told a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi that the Ram Janmabhoomi has itself become personification of the deity and an object of worship for the Hindus. Read more.

UN on J&K: A spokesperson for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has declined to comment on claims that scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir's special status by India is in violation of the Security Council resolutions, reiterating only that the UN chief is following the developments in the region with concern. Dujarric was asked if Guterres believed India's decision to revoke Kashmir's special status is a violation of the UN resolutions. When pressed again, he said, "No, no, I understand what you asked, but unfortunately, at this point, you'll have to settle for that as my answer." Read more.

RBI Policy: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cut the repo rate by 35 basis points (0.35%) to 5.4%, its fourth successive rate cut this year, in a bid to boost India’s sagging economy. In its last Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting in June, India’s central bank had cut the repo rate by 25 basis points or 0.25% (100 basis points is 1%). Repo rate denotes the interest rate at which the RBI lends short-term funds to commercial banks and Wednesday’s cut is the fourth successive lowering of rates amid a deepening economic slowdown in India and calls for easing liquidity in the system. Read how govt needs to come up with policy support and revive growth. Read more.

Om Prakash's Death: Veteran director and actor Hrithik Roshan's grandfather, J Om Prakash, passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday. He was 93. The news of his death was shared by actor Deepak Parashar, who said that Prakash breathed his last in the morning. Hrithik, along with his father Rakesh Roshan, performed the last rites at a crematorium next to Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Jeetendra arrived to pay their last respects to the veteran filmmaker. Read more.

Agree or Disagree

PM Narendra Modi has pulled off a major political coup in effectively scrapping provisions of Articles 370 and 35A. The widespread support for the suspension of Jammu & Kashmir's statehood gives the BJP an edge in the upcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Haryana, Delhi and Arunachal Pradesh, while dealing a critical blow to the Congress. The move also showcases the Congress' utter helplessness in the face of the BJP's determination to carry forward its agenda and gives pause even to those who are optimistic about the party's revival. Read the piece by Bhavdeep Kang to know how Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have established themselves as masters of Game Theory in politics.

Art of the Day

Sushma Swaraj, known as the ‘people’s minister’ for her Twitter diplomacy as external affairs minister, passed away on Tuesday night suffering a massive cardiac arrest.

