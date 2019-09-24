News18 Wrap: Swami Chinmayanand's Accuser Arrested, Onion Prices Skyrocket & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

In case you missed it

Twist in tale: The law student from Shahjahanpur, who accused BJP leader Chinmayanand of rape, was detained for questioning on Tuesday in the extortion case. Her detention comes a day after she was denied anticipatory bail by a Division Bench of the Allahabad High Court. Two of her friends have also been arrested in connection to the case. Read more.

Historic change: The Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has passed a proposal that made it mandatory for the Uttar Pradesh chief New minister and his colleagues to file and pay their own income tax. Since 1981, taxes of state ministers were paid through the public exchequer. Read more.

Wishful thinking: Supreme Court judge Deepak Gupta wants to go back to feature phones. And Solicitor General Tushar Mehta thinks that leaving smartphones could actually be a good idea. The reason? Both feel technology has made it dangerous to use smartphones. Read more.

Boris overruled: In a major blow to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Britain's highest court ruled Tuesday that his decision to suspend Parliament for five weeks in the crucial countdown to the country's Brexit deadline was illegal. The unanimous Supreme Court ruling declared the order to suspend Parliament "void and of no effect." Read more.

Stolen onions: Amid the spiralling onion prices, a farmer in Maharashtra's Nashik district has complained that his stock of the key kitchen staple worth around Rs 1 lakh has been stolen by unidentified persons, police said on Tuesday. Onion grower Rahul Bajirao Pagar approached the police on Monday, saying he had kept a 'summer stock' of 25 tonne onions in 117 plastic crates at his store house in Kalwan taluka, police inspector Pramod Wagh said. Read more.

'Very bad': Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday reached here on the second-leg of his six-day tour of Jammu and Kashmir and said the situation in the Valley is "very bad". Azad, the leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, had reached Srinagar on Friday on his maiden visit to the state after the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5. Read more.

Agree or Disagree?

Come November and the Arvind Kejriwal government would be back with the much-feared odd-even scheme of vehicle rationing on the roads of Delhi, ostensibly to reduce pollution. The move has been proposed as Kejriwal and his team expect ‘severe+’ pollution levels in the city following bursting of crackers during Diwali and to counter the effects of stubble-burning in the neighbouring areas of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and western Uttar Pradesh. However, writes Sidhart Mishra, such tactics do not reflect towards best practices of governance butrather reek of publicity. Read the full article on News18.com.

Art of the Day

In Punjab, the seasonal apple is selling for Rs 60 per kg, at par with onions. A major stock of onions will arrive in Amritsar via Pakistan from Afghanistan as the government is getting ready to import onions to fill in the shortage. Read more.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.