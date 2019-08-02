News18 Wrap: Terror Alert Halts Amarnath Yatra, SC Orders Hearing in Ayodhya Dispute & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

In case you missed it

Red alert: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday curtailed the Amarnath Yatra and asked pilgrims to leave the state immediately after the Army revealed intelligence inputs confirming the possibility of a terror attack. The announcement came hours after the Army said it had information that Pakistan was planning to disrupt the annual pilgrimage. Read more.

Yeddi not ready? A week since BS Yediyurappa took oath as the chief minister of Karnataka for the fourth time, the state has no Cabinet and Yediyurappa is the only minister in his council of ministers. Meanwhile, both the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) have lashed out at the BJP for still not being able to form a cabinet. Read more.

Mediation failed: The Supreme Court on Friday ordered day-to-day hearing from August 6 of the politically sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case after noting that the mediation proceedings to resolve the dispute amicably have failed. Read more.

First arrest: A police station here has booked a man for pronouncing triple talaq on his wife, probably the first such case since the enactment of the law punishing the practice. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill prescribing up to three years in prison for men giving instant triple talaq to their wives and was passed by Parliament on Tuesday. Read more.

Shocking depravity: In a horrifying incident, a man addicted to gambling and alcohol, bet his wife after running out of money and allowed his friends to gangrape her after losing the stake. Read more.

Sexism 101: Amit Shukla, the disputatious Zomato customer slammed for bigotry after he refused to accept an order delivered by a "non-Hindu" valet is now beings lammed for his sexist comments on a photo of Taslima Nasreen dating back to 2013. Read more.

The existential crisis of India’s grand old party, the Congress, is so aptly summed up by these Shakespearean lines that one would not be surprised if these words of Hamlet were ringing in the ears of Priyanka Gandhi on her way to Sonbhadra from the Varanasi airport. It is a measure of how fast she has learnt the ropes, that while her brother chose to suffer in his mind the slings and arrows of the outrageous fortune, Priyanka came out to take the sea of troubles head-on. But in it's hunt for a new chief, has Congress been too slow to read the sighs? Read the full piece by Marya Shakil on News18.com.

Founded by Jesse Avshalomov in 2007, the International Beer Day, celebrated on the first Friday of every August aims to gather friends to enjoy beer and celebrate those responsible for brewing and serving beer.

