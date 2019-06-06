News18 Wrap: TMC Bags Prashant Kishor, Amit Shah Meets NSA on Kashmir Security & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

After Andhra Pradesh, Prashant Kishor might play a key role in West Bengal. West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Thursday had a two-hour-long meeting with the poll strategist in Kolkata. Kishor has reportedly agreed to work with her. Read more.

In fresh trouble for the Congress in Punjab, the war between Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu intensified further on Thursday after the cabinet minister skipped a meeting called by the chief minister. Read more.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Thursday to take stock of the prevailing internal security issues in the country. The key aspect discussed during the meeting, sources told News18, was Kashmir. Read more.

Ahead of the the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek on June 13-14, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend along with his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said there will be no official meeting between the two leaders. Read more.

IT czar Azim Premji will retire as executive chairman of Wipro with effect from July 30, but will continue to serve on the board as non-executive director and founder chairman, the company said in a statement. His son Rishad Premji, chief strategy officer and a board member, will take over as the executive chairman of the company. Read more.

A UNICEF study released on Wednesday lauded the Narendra Modi-led government’s Swachh Bharat initiative, saying it had led to a reduction in groundwater contamination. The study, commissioned by UNICEF and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, aimed at assessing the environmental impact and communication footprint of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen).Read more.

Reflecting his indisputable trust in Amit Shah, PM Narendra Modi inducted the first-time minister into eight cabinet committees formed on Wednesday. In an official notification, it was announced that under the Transaction of Business Rules, the government has reconstituted eight key cabinet committees. While PM Modi will chair six of these committees, home minister Amit Shah will be a part of all eight and defence minister Rajnath Singh will be in six panels. Read more.

Some referred to it as the mother of all alliances. Some called it a political master stroke. Some overzealous souls even shouted checkmate Modi. And yet, proving all these soothsayers wrong, the Uttar Pradesh mahagathbandhan between the Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) was nothing but a damp squib that not only brought ignominy to the leaders of these parties, but also effectively brought down curtains on this failed experiment. Sandeep Yadav writes how it was neither chemistry nor math that pulled down the SP-BSP alliance but Newton's law. Read more.

Days after a 23-year-old student was diagnosed with the potentially deadly Nipah virus in Kerala, the Karnataka government has sounded alert in eight districts, including those on the borders of the neighbouring state. Read more.