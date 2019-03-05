English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Wrap: Top Ministers Break Silence Over Balakot Casualties, Masood Azhar's Brother Arrested in Pakistan & Other Stories You Missed
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.
Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar's brother was among 44 members of the banned militant outfits arrested by authorities in Pakistan, amid mounting pressure from the global community on Islamabad to rein in the terror groups operating on its soil. Mufti Abdur Rauf, brother of Azhar, and Hammad Azhar are 44 people arrested during the crackdown, Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi said. Read more.
After months of lull in tribal areas of Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, the tribal exclusionist movement, Patthargarhi, is stirring up again. According to sources, in the wake of the Supreme Court order on the Forest Rights Act after which 23 million forest dwellers face eviction, reports of mobilisation of adivasis for Patthargarhi have been received by security agencies. Read more.
Top ministers in the Narendra Modi government, who for a week maintained complete silence on the details of the IAF strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed camp in Pakistan, have now broken their silence but only to speak in different voices and add to the confusion. This was on display on Tuesday as defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government’s position was to not give any casualty figure in the IAF bombing, while home minister Rajnath Singh said the number of terrorists killed in Balakot would be known "today or tomorrow". Read more.
Kerala state education department has attracted criticism and is being roasted in social media platforms after its class 10 biology textbook was found suggesting that HIV virus spread “through pre-marital/extramarital sexual conduct". Read more.
US President Donald Trump has said that he intends to end India's preferential trade treatment under generalised system of preferences (GSP) that allows $5.6 billion worth of Indian exports to enter the United States duty-free. Trump, who has vowed to reduce US trade deficits, has repeatedly called out India for its high tariffs. How will India be affected? Read News18.com's special report to find out.
After over a month-long negotiations for seats, the Rashtriya Lok Dal will join the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Samajwadi Party alliance in Uttar Pradesh for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls. This was announced by both SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and RLD’s Jayant Chaudhary at a press conference in Lucknow on Tuesday. Read more.
Tribal and Dalit rights organisations have called for an all-India bandh on Tuesday against the Supreme Court's eviction order from their habitat. Though the court had put a stay on its order after the petition by the Centre, the tribal groups are of the opinion that it is a temporary relief in the absence of a law and are demanding that the Centre bring in an ordinance to ensure their rights are protected. Why are they ans Dalits demanding the two ordinances? News18 dissects answers a few questions about the Bharath Bandh. Read more.
Read all updates from Bharath Bandh on News18.com's LIVE blog.
A 23-year-old student from India has made a video featuring locals and children of Kashmir valley to promote the idea of peace in wake of the Pulwama attack which prompted a series of attacks and threats against Kashmiris living across India. Watch now.
Urban wildlife-first conservationists often suggest that local communities are bad for conservation. They argue that given the people's unique access, they plunder the jungle of timber and hunt wildlife. If the forest cannot regenerate fast enough to replace harvesting levels, it becomes degraded and wildlife numbers drop. They claim giving rights to people is tantamount to opening the wilderness areas to a free for all, and the only way to protect them is to clear out the humans and put the state Forest Departments in sole control. Garrett Hardin, an American ecologist and philosopher, called this spectre the 'Tragedy of the Commons' in 1968. Author of 'My Husband and Other Animals', Janaki Lenin, writes that take evicting tribals does not do wildlife conservation any favours. Read more.
If those who forget history are condemned to repeat it, those who misunderstand and misuse it make the world a more confused and perilous place. The demand of an apology from the UK over the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, which is based on a misunderstanding of history, is frivolous at best and fraught with misuse at worst. Senior journalist Ravi Shanker Kapoor writes that we "should not forget that all nations, communities, etc., have committed crimes in the past," and that the demand for an apology from Britain is untenable, at best. Read more.
That 12 of the 40 CRPF jawans who died in the Pulwama attack were from Uttar Pradesh was a reflection of the fact that no other state sends more recruits to the armed forces. Yet, the state board which is meant to provide housing and employment to veterans, their widows and families hasn’t met in two decades. Read more.
