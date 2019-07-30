News18 Wrap: Triple Talak Bill Passed, CCD Founder Missing & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

In case you missed it

VG Siddhartha, the founder of India's largest coffee chain Cafe Coffee Day, who also owns Asia's single-largest coffee estate, is missing since Monday evening. In a letter reportedly written by Siddhartha to the board of directors and his CCD family before he went missing, he said he had “failed to create the right profitable business model despite my best efforts”. The letter has further accused the I-T Department of harassment. Read more to find out what has followed since the news of Siddhartha's disappearance, which has spread like wildfire across Karnataka.

Moving the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 in the Upper House on Tuesday, that makes instant triple talaq a criminal offence and provides for a jail term to a Muslim man, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the proposed legislation should be not seen through a political prism or vote bank politics, as it aims at ensuring gender dignity, justice and equality. The bill was passed with Congress opposing the criminal angle in it and the NDA ally JD(U) staging a walkout. Meanwhile, TMC MP Dola Sen argued against the bill and demanded the it be sent to a selected committee for scrutiny. Read more to find out why others also slammed the bill.

Almost 40 hours after Unnao rape survivor suffered critical injuries to her body in a car crash in Rae Bareli on Sunday, doctors said her condition remains serious and the next 48 hours are extremely critical.The woman and her lawyer Mahendra Singh were rushed to the King George’s Medical University Trauma Centre in Lucknow on Monday after a car they were travelling in hit a truck. Meanwhile, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stepped up her attack at PM Modi through a series of tweets asking the Prime Minister to "divest this criminal and his brother of the political power" the party is giving them. Read more about the Congress leader's sharp attacks at BJP.

Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh, who hails from the Amethi royal family, quit the Congress party, as well as his membership of the Upper House, on Tuesday and said he would join the BJP on Wednesday. Addressing a press conference here, Singh said, "Congress is still in the past, unaware of the future. Today, the country is with PM Modi and if the country is with him, I'm with him. I will join BJP tomorrow. I have resigned from the party, as well as my membership of Rajya Sabha." Similarly, ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Polls, four opposition Congress-NCP legislators resigned from the State Assembly on Tuesday, amid talk of their joining the ruling BJP. Read more to know who are the leaders to hand over their resignation letters to the speaker.

Karnataka’s Bannerghatta Biological Park has named six-month-old Royal Bengal cub 'Hima' on July 29 to honour the ace sprinter, Hima Das. Hima has won hearts of millions of Indians thanks to her recent medal spree by bagging five back-to-back gold medals in less than a month. Read more to find out what the executive director of the Biological Park, Vanashree Vipin Singh said in a statement.

As per reports, Byju Raveendran, the CEO of BJYU, has joined the club of Indian billionaires, becoming the newest billionaire in the list. The 37-year old entrepreneur joined the rarefied club after his Think and Learn Pvt scored $150 million in funding earlier this month. This comes after reports of BYJU officially replacing OPPO on Team India’s cricket jerseys. Read more to find out how the popular teaching app has been earning several accolades recently.

Agree or Disagree

The Narendra Modi government recently announced the privatisation of 25 airports. But the move fails to address one of the core challenges of Indian aviation, that is, airport capacity. While the country has a total of 449 airports, metro airports continue to be key to aviation traffic with 61 per cent domestic and 73 per cent international traffic still originating from the six metro cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Chennai. Read this piece by Satyendra Pandey to find out whether this poses a dilemma for the airline planners as networks have to cover these cities and yet are constrained by the ability to add flights due to non-availability of slots and parking.

Art of the Day

"On this World Day against Trafficking in Persons, let us reaffirm our commitment to stop criminals from ruthlessly exploiting people for profit and to help victims rebuild their lives." — UN Secretary-General António Guterres