News18 Wrap: Uddhav Thackeray Firm on Sena CM, Centre Alerts States Ahead of Ayodhya Verdict & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

In case you missed it

Power Play: Uddhav Thackeray is firm on a Shiv Sainik as a chief minister on rotational basis, Sena leader Sanjay Raut has said hours after Union minister and BJP leader Nitin Gadkari ruled himself out and backed caretaker CM Devendra Fadnavis for the top job. At a meeting held this morning, Sena MLAs passed a resolution, authorising Thackeray to take a "final decision" on government formation in Maharashtra. Read more.

On Alert: The Centre has asked all states to remain alert ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute and ensure security in sensitive areas. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has also dispatched around 4,000 paramilitary personnel for security deployment in Uttar Pradesh, particularly in Ayodhya. The railway police have also issued an advisory to all its zones giving them a slew of instructions on security preparedness. Read more.

Kashmir Turmoil: In Kashmir valley, there are around 550 coaching centres, as per GN War, who heads the association of private schools and private coaching centres. Following the government's August 5 move to end J&K's special status, about half-a-dozen private institutes helping youngsters prepare for different competitive exams decided to shift from the Valley; while many students have made the choice to go along, many have economic constraints. Read more.

'Congress-mukt' NMML: Amid the controversy over the central government removing all senior Congress leaders from the reconstituted Nehru Museum Memorial and Library (NMML) Society, one of the new members on the board, Ram Bhadur Rai, has questioned the legacy of India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. The Centre had reconstituted the NMML society by removing Congress leaders and cutting the committee strength from 34 members to 28. Read more.

Kartarpur Clearance: The Indian government on Thursday allowed former Punjab Minister and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu to attend the opening ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor on November 9. The permission comes hours after the former cricketer wrote a third letter to the central government, seeking clearance to attend the event. Read more.

Arrest over Anthem: A fortnight after a group of movie-goers was heckled for not standing up for the national anthem, the Bengaluru Police on Thursday filed a suo moto case against them under he Prevention of Insult to National Honour Act, 1971. As per an earlier Supreme Court order, it is not mandatory to stand during the national anthem, if it is being played inside a cinema hall. Read more.

Agree or disagree

The announcement for free transit for women in Delhi was made in June this year by CM Arvind Kejriwal. He announced that his government would make public transport — both buses and metro free for women although the proposal for the metro ride is still facing hiccups. The CM flagged off this scheme on the occasion of Bhai Dhooj. Since then, the opinion around this scheme has attracted divided views from politicians, experts, and even the public at large. So, is there any merit in the free transit scheme for women, or is it merely a political stunt, as many of the opposition party put it? Can Delhi's free bus rides for women lead to a public transport revolution? Let’s answer this question by reading the piece by Sarika Panda Bhatt, who sketches the background of mobility in our cities.

Art of the Day

While the Shiv Sena has been insisting on sharing the chief minister's post, the BJP has rejected it. Both the parties are locked in a tussle over the issue of the chief minister's post, resulting in a stalemate in government formation despite results of the October 24

