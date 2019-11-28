News18 Wrap: Uddhav Thackeray Takes Oath as Maharashtra CM, Didi Sweeps Bengal Bypolls & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

In case you missed it

New beginnings: Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday evening took oath as the chief minister of Maharashtra at a ceremony at the sprawling Shivaji Park in Mumbai. The ceremony was attended by his cousin and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, DMK chief MK Stalin and party leader TR Baalu, Congress leader Ahmed Patel, NCP leader Praful Patel, and BJP leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, among others. Read LIVE updates from Maharashtra government formation only on News18.com.

Didi's day: Six months after being jolted by the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) made a stunning comeback on Thursday, sweeping the Kaliaganj, Kharagpur-Sadar and Karimpur assembly bypolls. The wins, especially in BJP strongholds Kaliaganj and Kharagpur-Sadar, pose a strong challenge to the saffron party in the run-up to the 2021 assembly polls since it had won the corresponding Lok Sabha segments, Raiganj and Medinipur, in the May general elections. Read more.

Shah speaks: Slamming the Shiv Sena’s decision to form the government in Maharashtra with Congress and NCP support, BJP chief and union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the three parties only have “lust for power” and not a common ideology. At News18’s Agenda Jharkhand event, Shah touched upon the reasons why the BJP was unable to form the government in Maharashtra despite being the single largest party and defended the party’s decision to seek support from NCP’s Ajit Pawar that almost immediately backfired. Read excerpts from the interview.

Instant punishment: Controversial BJP lawmaker Pragya Thakur has been booted out of the parliamentary consultative committee on defence and barred from the party’s parliamentary meetings for the winter session with her remark on Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse likely to bring in more trouble for the Bhopal lawmaker. Read more.

Minimum support price: Reservation on jobs for local youth, subsidised clinics and canteens, immediate farm loan waivers and free education for girls from poor families are some of the promises made by the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance in its Common Minimum Programme. Read more.

Agree or disagree

Indian politics makes for strange bedfellows, none more so than the far-right Shiv Sena and the centre-left Congress-NCP alliance. Is the odd coupling purely a marriage of convenience, or does it represent a seismic shift in the ideological spectrum of our democracy? Bhavdeep Kang delves into the inner layers of the NCP-Shiv Sena-Congress alliance in Maharashtra. Read more.

Art of the Day

More than 2,27,000 Indians are waiting in line for family-sponsored Green Card or legal permanent residency, according to a latest recent official data. Currently, there are about four million people waiting in line for family-sponsored Green Cards against a Congressional cap of 226,000 per annum. Read more.

