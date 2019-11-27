News18 Wrap: Uddhav Thackeray to Take Oath as Maha CM, Nirmala Sitharaman Says India Not in Recession & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

In case you missed it

Maha-drama: After month-long negotiations and the political manoeuvering that unfolded over the past few days, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray is set to become the chief minister of Maharashtra in a government led by his party in alliance with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). A day ahead the oath-taking, Ajit Pawar said his move of joining hands with the BJP to bring about a Devendra Fadnavis-led government in the state was "not an act of revolt". Read LIVE updates from Maharashtra government formation only on News18.com.

No recession: India’s economic growth may have come down but the country is not facing recession, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said in the Rajya Sabha, countering the opposition’s attack on slowing GDP growth and worsening unemployment. Follow LIVE updates from Parliament only on News18.com.

Godse controversy: BJP MP Pragya Thakur has again referred to Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse as a "deshbhakt", this time during a debate in the Lok Sabha, triggering a protest by opposition members. Thakur made the comment after interrupting DMK MP A Raja who was citing a statement by Godse on why he killed Mahatma Gandhi, during a discussion on the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill. "You cannot give example of a deshbhakt," Thakur told Raja. Read more.

Friends and foes: A look at the Maharashtra election results show that the Sena, which emerged as the second largest party with 56 assembly seats, was in a direct contest with the Congress and the NCP in at least 54 constituencies. Among these, while the Sena was up against the Congress in 25 constituencies, it beat the NCP in 29 seats. Although the Congress-NCP alliance did not necessarily end up in second spot where the Sena won. Read more.

Gender justice: Transgender activists are calling November 26 the "Gender Justice Murder Day" following Rajya Sabha passing the contentious Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019 despite months of agitation by transpersons and activists against it. Read more on why activists are rejecting the Bill.

Blame game: As the dust settles on the month-long political drama in Maharashtra, a faint scent of blame game is beginning to waft in from the BJP circles with senior leader Eknath Khadse questioning the decision to accept NCP leader Ajit Pawar’s support in the first place. Read more.

Agree or disagree

If you would have noticed the Rajya Sabha proceedings over the last week and half, one thing must have stood out clearly – the empty benches whenever a key issue was to be discussed. The attendance was dismal whether it was the debate on pollution in north Indian states or whether the highly controversial Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill was to be taken up. The bill, which has been fiercely opposed by the transgender community as regressive and half-hearted, was passed when there were just 125 members in the Rajya Sabha. The same story played out on Wednesday when there was to be a discussion on the state of the economy. So if not the economy, trans rights or pollution can get MPs to Parliament, Pallavi Ghosh asks what is exactky that our Netas care about. Read more.

Art of the Day

Was it misadventure by an ambitious nephew or was he a Trojan Horse sent by a seasoned Chanakya to carry out a stunning plot? The reasons behind Ajit Pawar hitching his wagon with the BJP for four days and making a swift return to the NCP may always remain a mystery. Read more.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.