News18 Wrap: UP Becomes First State to Begin CAA Implementation, Retail Inflation Hits 5-Year High & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

In case you missed it

CAA Kick Off: Becoming the first state to begin the process for implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act, Uttar Pradesh has reportedly sent a list of largely Hindu refugees living across 19 districts in the state to the Union home ministry. The data shows 40,000 non-Muslim illegal immigrants live in UP. Of these, 30,000 to 35,000 are in Pilibhit district alone. Read more.

Inflation Hike: Retail inflation rose to about five-and-half year high of 7.35 per cent in December 2019, surpassing the RBI's comfort level, mainly due to spiralling prices of vegetables as onions were selling costlier. As per the data released by the NSO, the overall food inflation rose to 14.12 per cent in December as against (-) 2.65 per cent in the same month of 2018. The food inflation was 10.01 per cent in November 2019. Read more.

Party Switch: Just weeks ahead of the Assembly elections in Delhi, two Congress leaders — Vinay Mishra and Ram Singh Netaji — jumped ship and joined the ruling Aam Admi Party (AAP). The induction ceremony on Monday was attended by Chief Minister and AAP’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal and according to reports, Netaji decided to leave Congress as he was “impressed” by the work done by the AAP government in the national capital. Read more.

Harry and Markle: UK's Home Secretary Priti Patel on Monday dismissed suggestions that some of the country's media coverage of Meghan Markle had racist connotations, ahead of crisis talks to be hosted by Queen Elizabeth II to chalk out the future roles for Prince Harry and his wife. The UK's senior-most Indian-origin Cabinet member will oversee the final security arrangements for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as they step back from the royal frontline. Read more.

Major Relief: In a major relief for Pakistan's self-exiled former military dictator, a top court here on Monday quashed Pervez Musharraf's death sentence and termed as "unconstitutional" the formation of a special tribunal that tried him for high treason. The special court of Islamabad on December 17 last year handed down the death penalty to 74-year-old Musharraf after six years of hearing the high-profile treason case against him. Read more.

Agree or disagree

Although our alma mater St. Stephen’s College rarely captured our imagination after we passed out in 1995 and 2005, something peculiar that happened in the last three days at the college has got our conscience facing some disturbing questions. The said developments were raising of Azadi slogans and “free Kashmir” slogans. Interestingly, in Kashmir, as veteran journalist Majid Hydari puts it, the ‘azadi’ narrative has become a thing of the past after the August 5 decision of the BJP government. However, St. Stephen’s College students chose to display a banner asking for freeing Kashmir, as if Pakistan and its proxies were not doing a good job. Read the piece by Sanjay Kumar and Abhinav Pandya, who argue when the students of such an institute with a great legacy raise slogans calling for the disintegration of the country is undoubtedly a worrisome development for various reasons.

