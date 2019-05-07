English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Wrap: Woman Who Accused CJI Wants to See Probe Report, PM Slammed Over Rajiv Gandhi Remark & Other Stories You Missed
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.
Justice Ranjan Gogoi signs the register after taking his oath of office on being appointed as the 46th Chief Justice of India, at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.
A day after Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi was given a clean chit by the Supreme Court’s in-house inquiry panel in the sexual harassment case, the woman complainant has demanded that the committee also give its report to her so she knows the basis for how her complaint was found to have "no substance". Read more.
Congress MP Sushmita Dev on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'corrupt no. 1' remark at former PM Rajiv Gandhi. In the complaint, the lawmaker said that Election Commission's clean chits to the leader are "arbitrary and opaque". Read more.
‘Tomar Naam, Amar Naam, Vietnam Vietnam' (Your name, my name, Vietnam Vietnam) was the rallying cry in Bengal in the 1960s, a chant of solidarity for the country that was at war with America. Decades later, a modified version has popped up in the state as a part of the BJP’s arsenal. Read more.
Over 200 Delhi University teachers have issued a public statement condemning Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making "derogatory and untrue" remarks about former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Their statement came after Modi in a rally on Saturday targeted Congress president Rahul Gandhi on the Rafale issue and said "your father was termed 'Mr Clean' by his courtiers, but his life ended as 'Bhrashtachari No 1' (corrupt number 1)." Read more.
A day after the idea of a ‘Federal Front’ gathered steam with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao visiting his Kerala counterpart in Thiruvananthapuram, Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said the meeting turned out to be ‘extremely significant’. Read more.
Starbucks was the hot topic on Sunday and no, it wasn't because of a new product or anything they were offering. The coffee giant GoT a huge shoutout when a humble takeaway cup (probably a Starbucks cup) made its way to the medieval ages of Winterfell in Game of Thrones' latest episode from the final season. The makers explain why the blooper occurred. Read more.
Read all stories related to Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on News18.com's LIVE Elections blog.
The war of words between Mamata Banerjee and PM Narendra Modi got uglier on Tuesday with the West Bengal chief minister threatening to slap the prime minister for calling Trinamool Congress leaders "extortionists". Read more.
According to News18.com's 'Election Rally Tracker', Modi addressed 110 rallies till Monday — ever since the model code of conduct (MCC) came into effect on March 11. Congress president Rahul Gandhi, on the other hand, has addressed 103 public meetings in the same duration. Read more.
Terrorism, nonetheless in a different package, has returned to Sri Lanka claiming over 250 lives and severely injuring hundreds others in coordinated serial terror attacks. In fact, from ethnic insurgency to religious terrorism, a changing face of organised violence has arrived in the country floating on ocean in the southern part of the Indian sub-continent. In the wake of the Easter sunday bombings in Sri Lanka, Nava Thakuria explores if Sri Lankan regime failed to take cognizance of the rise in religious terror, post-LTTE. Read more.
In case you missed it
A day after Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi was given a clean chit by the Supreme Court’s in-house inquiry panel in the sexual harassment case, the woman complainant has demanded that the committee also give its report to her so she knows the basis for how her complaint was found to have "no substance". Read more.
Congress MP Sushmita Dev on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'corrupt no. 1' remark at former PM Rajiv Gandhi. In the complaint, the lawmaker said that Election Commission's clean chits to the leader are "arbitrary and opaque". Read more.
‘Tomar Naam, Amar Naam, Vietnam Vietnam' (Your name, my name, Vietnam Vietnam) was the rallying cry in Bengal in the 1960s, a chant of solidarity for the country that was at war with America. Decades later, a modified version has popped up in the state as a part of the BJP’s arsenal. Read more.
Over 200 Delhi University teachers have issued a public statement condemning Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making "derogatory and untrue" remarks about former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Their statement came after Modi in a rally on Saturday targeted Congress president Rahul Gandhi on the Rafale issue and said "your father was termed 'Mr Clean' by his courtiers, but his life ended as 'Bhrashtachari No 1' (corrupt number 1)." Read more.
A day after the idea of a ‘Federal Front’ gathered steam with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao visiting his Kerala counterpart in Thiruvananthapuram, Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said the meeting turned out to be ‘extremely significant’. Read more.
Starbucks was the hot topic on Sunday and no, it wasn't because of a new product or anything they were offering. The coffee giant GoT a huge shoutout when a humble takeaway cup (probably a Starbucks cup) made its way to the medieval ages of Winterfell in Game of Thrones' latest episode from the final season. The makers explain why the blooper occurred. Read more.
Read all stories related to Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on News18.com's LIVE Elections blog.
The war of words between Mamata Banerjee and PM Narendra Modi got uglier on Tuesday with the West Bengal chief minister threatening to slap the prime minister for calling Trinamool Congress leaders "extortionists". Read more.
According to News18.com's 'Election Rally Tracker', Modi addressed 110 rallies till Monday — ever since the model code of conduct (MCC) came into effect on March 11. Congress president Rahul Gandhi, on the other hand, has addressed 103 public meetings in the same duration. Read more.
Agree or Disagree
Terrorism, nonetheless in a different package, has returned to Sri Lanka claiming over 250 lives and severely injuring hundreds others in coordinated serial terror attacks. In fact, from ethnic insurgency to religious terrorism, a changing face of organised violence has arrived in the country floating on ocean in the southern part of the Indian sub-continent. In the wake of the Easter sunday bombings in Sri Lanka, Nava Thakuria explores if Sri Lankan regime failed to take cognizance of the rise in religious terror, post-LTTE. Read more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
-
Monday 06 May , 2019
Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
-
Thursday 02 May , 2019
'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
Monday 06 May , 2019 Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
Friday 03 May , 2019 Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Thursday 02 May , 2019 'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Pink List: Trio Compiles List of Queer Friendly Lok Sabha Candidates to Increase Awareness
- Bengaluru Driver Turns Bus into Mini-garden, Leaves Netizens Rooting For Him
- Google Redesigns Android Auto Interface With Dark Mode
- Liverpool vs Barcelona, Champions League: Preview, Live Stream And Prediction
- Redmi X Flagship To Be Called K20 Pro Reveals Leaked Protective Sticker
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results