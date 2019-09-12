Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

Newton Trends on Twitter After Railway Minister Piyush Goyal Says 'Einstein Discovered Gravity'

Maths never helped Einstein discover gravity, because it was Isaac Newton, who discovered gravity.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:September 12, 2019, 4:06 PM IST
After Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement on Tuesday that the auto sector slowdown was because of millennials, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has tapped into the same anti-millenial sentiment.

At a meeting for the Board of Trade, the former Finance Minister seems to have gone viral on Twitter after an embarrassing gaffe.

Addressing a question on how India is supposed to become a $5-trillion economy at the current rate, he defended the percentage the economy is supposed to grow at.

"Don't get into the calculations that you see on television," Goyal is heard saying in the viral video. "If you look at a $5 trillion-economy, the country will have to grow at 12%, today its growing at 6%-7%, don't get into those maths," he adds.

But this wasn't all. Goyal continued, "...Maths never helped Einstein discover gravity."

Just in case you're doubtful, Isaac Newton discovered gravity. He also found the formulae (the math) behind it. Einstein is known more famously for the Theory of Relativity.

Twitter was quick to pick up on the gaffe. 'Newton discovered gravity,' netizens quipped.

Soon after the video started going viral, 'Einstein' and 'Newton' became the top trends on Twitter India. And very similar to Sitharaman's statement, Goyal too was meted out the meme-treatment.

But it appears Goyal was not alone in this endeavour. A lot of Indians actually Googled 'Who discovered gravity' to reconfirm whether it was indeed Newton.

Earlier, after Sitharaman's statements, '#BoycottMillenials' had started trending, blaming millenials for...well, everything.

While we are still unsure about whether the auto industry slowdown can actually be blamed on millennials using Ola and Uber, we know one industry they're not slowing down: making memes on Twitter.

