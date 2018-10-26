GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Neymar's New Batman and Spiderman Tattoos Have Caught Twitter's Attention

Batman, spiderman... Neyman?

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:October 26, 2018, 12:05 PM IST
Brazilian footballer Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior, commonly known as Neymar Jr. or simply Neymar, has always been a fan favorite.

The 26-year old, who plays as a forward for French club Paris Saint-Germain and the Brazil national team, is hailed as a star by many, and people liken him to a superhero all the time.

A recent tattoo reveal by the footballer shows how the fan theories may not be far off.

In an Instagram post shared by the tattoo parlour, the football star showed off his back tattoo - of Batman and Spiderman. In a V-shaped formation, Neymar has Spiderman and Batman tattooed on either side of the V.



The particular artwork version of the characters he picked is also significant - the Spiderman is from the original Spiderman trilogy, and the Batman is from The Dark Knight Rises, which are also arguably fan favorites.

However, this is a very obvious Marvel x DC crossover, which fans do not usually approve of. Twitter has been abuzz with reactions since the reveal.
































Not all the response has been positive though.




Earlier in September, Neymar had also shared his love for comic books by sharing the first issue of his own comic.





